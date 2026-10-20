Nollywood actress Chita Agwu confirmed her marriage to Johnson Maduabuchi has been legally dissolved after 11 years together

The couple had their traditional wedding in October 2014 before a white wedding ceremony in June 2015

Chita broke the news in a public statement, addressing fans while keeping the details of the split private

Nollywood actress Chita Agwu has announced that her marriage to businessman Johnson Maduabuchi is officially over, confirming the union has been legally dissolved after more than a decade together.

The couple first tied the knot traditionally on October 25, 2014, followed by a white wedding ceremony in June 2015. Their marriage lasted 11 years before coming to an end.

Chita Agwu takes to Instagram story to speak about her marriage to Johnson Maduabuchi, says it has come to an end. Photo credit@chitaoxe1

Source: Instagram

Chita shared the news in a written statement posted on her Instagram story on Monday, October 19, 2026, choosing her words carefully as she addressed fans and well-wishers directly.

Chita Agwu chooses peace over public drama

In her statement, the actress made it clear she would not be airing any grievances or offering explanations about what led to the split. Out of respect for both herself and her former husband, she said she would not be "sharing private details or engaging in public discussions about the circumstances surrounding her divorce," and asked that everyone honour her privacy and that of Johnson during this period.

Chita Agwu shares her next step after marriage crash, appreciates ex-husband, Johnson Maduabuchi. Photo credit@chitaoxe1

Source: Instagram

Looking ahead, Chita said she was entering a new phase of her life as a single woman, describing her mindset as one of choosing "peace over controversy, healing over bitterness, and growth over public explanations."

Here is the Instagram post of the actress as she speaks about her marriage:

Fans react to the news

The announcement drew a wave of responses from followers, with many sharing their thoughts on love, marriage, and what they believed may have gone wrong.

@nicefits25 wrote:

"Chita I must say U tried. 11years no be beans. Marriage isn't easy at all but we keep pushing. its Ur life, Ur journey. i wish you all well. Uv been one calm and scandal free person. its well with u"

@succybellax commented:

"The way men switch once married is alarming please if you have the courage and you have gathered enough leave because peace of mind matters abeg, some are inside marriage without peace of mind"

@paully_nwaki shared:

"Honestly most women are really ready to marry. But these men usually turn to something else hence the many divorce rate"

@zizi_fabrics_ noted:

"Diz is her second marriage, ahh God help her o diz marriage stuff no easy"

@whoisdatgal_ wrote:

"She is tried of feeding him and no child for him"

@maryjaneverified reacted:

"Why are men crashing out in the comments section? "

@ijoba_vic_ml said:

"Even the one way no get good characters go still blame the man Omo make women rest joor."

Anita Joseph confirms end of marriage

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Anita Joseph had confirmed that her marriage had failed in an emotional post shared on her page. The actress, who has largely kept details of her marital struggles away from the public, hinted at factors that may have contributed to the breakdown of her marriage while also reflecting on her healing journey.

In the post, Anita appeared to share insights into her personal experience, drawing attention to the challenges she has faced as she works towards healing and moving forward with her life.

Her revelation generated mixed reactions among fans and social media users. While some criticised the actress and questioned her comments, others sympathised with her, offering words of encouragement and wishing her happiness and peace in the future.

Source: Legit.ng