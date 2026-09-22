Enugu Governor Peter Mbah appointed 101 aides on Monday, September 21, 2026, including two popular Nollywood actresses

Rachael Okonkwo, best known for her lead role in Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, landed a Senior Special Assistant role in the creative industry space

Veteran actress and evangelist Eucharia Anunobi, who has featured in over 90 films, received a mobilisation appointment for Enugu-North Zone

Two of Nollywood's familiar faces are stepping into government service, as Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has appointed actresses Rachael Okonkwo and Eucharia Anunobi among 101 new aides to his administration.

The appointments were made public on Monday, September 21, 2026, through an official announcement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia.

Nollywood actresses Rachael Okonkwo and Eucharia Anunobi take on new political roles in Enugu. Photo: euchariaanunobi/pnmbah/rechaelokonkwo

Source: Instagram

The 101 aides were distributed across three tiers: seven Special Advisers, six Senior Special Assistants and 88 Special Assistants.

Rachael Okonkwo's new government role

Rachael Okonkwo, widely celebrated for her lead performance in the Nkoli Nwa Nsukka film series, was named Senior Special Assistant on Film and Creative Industry Development.

The actress, who hailed from Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, built her reputation through that role after entering Nollywood in the mid-2000s.

Her new position placed her at the intersection of entertainment and public policy, with a focus on growing the film and creative sector in the state.

Rachael Okonkwo joined five other Senior Special Assistants in Governor Mbah's administration, including Barr. Okey Ude on Inter-Party and Mobilisation, Hon. Chinedu Chukwunwike on Party Monitoring, Barr. Peter Chukwujekwu Ogbe on Legal and Regulatory Compliance, Chukwudi Ozoeluba on Boundary and Land Dispute Resolution, and Frank Udemezue on Small and Medium Enterprise Development.

Actress Eucharia Anunobi joins as special assistant

Eucharia Anunobi, a veteran of the Nollywood industry who rose to prominence in the 1990s and has since appeared in more than 90 films, was appointed Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation for Enugu-North Zone.

The actress, who later became an evangelist, takes on a role centred on grassroots engagement with women in that part of the state.

Her appointment sits within the broader Special Assistant category, which spans a wide range of portfolios including forest protection, health facility maintenance, environmental protection, market decongestion, youth engagement, civic education, media and community mobilisation.

The seven Special Advisers named in the same announcement include Chief S.N.C. Nwagu on Conflict Resolution and Mediation, Hon. Dr Fidelis Odo on Inter-Governmental Affairs and Co-ordination, Augustine Okoli on Policy Affairs and Analysis, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo on Stakeholders Relations and Community Affairs, Chimezie Nkwuo on Economic Development, Chief Vitalis Okonkwo on Grassroots Coordination, and Peter Andy Omeje on Commerce and Business Development.

Rachael Okonkwo and Eucharia Anunobi begin new roles in Peter Mbah’s Enugu administration. Photo: euchariaanunobi/rechaelokonkwo

Source: Instagram

Eucharia Anunobi pleads for funds for Ngozi Nwosu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eucharia Anunobi knelt before a church congregation to appeal for donations towards the medical treatment of her ailing colleague, Ngozi Nwosu.

She said Ngozi needed three surgeries costing about N30 million and promised to personally collect the donations, transfer the money to her account and share receipts online.

The congregation responded to her appeal by raising N100,000 on the spot to support the veteran actress.

Source: Legit.ng