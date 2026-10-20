Laide Bakare has recounted how she allegedly gave Eniola Badmus money when the actress struggled to secure movie roles

The actress claimed that some filmmakers were unwilling to cast Eniola because of her physical appearance

Laide’s comments come amid a public disagreement between the former friends, with the actress accusing Eniola of damaging her reputation

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has opened up about the financial support she claims to have given her former friend and colleague, Eniola Badmus, during the early stages of their relationship.

In a recent interview, the actress recounted how she allegedly supported Eniola financially when the actress struggled to get movie roles because of her appearance.

Laide Bakare says she used to help Eniola Badmus financially. Photo: @eniolabadmus/@laidebakare/IG.

Source: Instagram

Her comments came amid a growing public disagreement between the two actresses, with Laide accusing her former friend of being ungrateful for the help she claims to have offered her.

Laide Bakare recounts helping Eniola Badmus

Speaking about their past relationship, Laide said she regularly gave Eniola money when she needed financial assistance.

“I used to give Eniola Badmus money very well when she was ugly and fat. I used to help her with money when nobody wanted to use her in their movies cos of her stature,” she said.

The comments followed Laide’s criticism of Eniola after the latter’s interview with content creator Isbae U.

Laide reportedly accused Eniola of repeatedly damaging her reputation in public and described her former colleague as ungrateful.

She also took a swipe at Eniola in a subsequent post, saying she did not need surgery and was too big to be brought down by her.

The exchange has placed their former friendship under renewed scrutiny, particularly as Laide continues to recount what she says she did for Eniola.

Watch the X video of Laide Bakare commenting about Eniola Badmus here:

Reactions trail Laide Bakare's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Mount_Ay69 stated:

"Naa Agbaletu gor scatter this Country many of these girls in Nollywood are gutter girls. I don't take side at all, they're talented but questionable character. I'm a fan of both, but Laide Bakare unprofessional. two wrongs never make a right"

@Mount_Ay69 noted:

"All these gutter girls in Nollywood. whoever that lack decency, ethic and professional character is a gutter girl. I've stopped watching Nollywood movies long time ago"

Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus have been at loggerheads recently. Photo: @laidebakare/IG.

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Laide Bakare's outfit

Legit.ng recalls reporting on how many people on social media reacted to Laide Bakare's outfit during her book launch.

During the book launch, the actress performed while rocking an unusual outfit, sharing with the audience how to make millions within months.

Source: Legit.ng