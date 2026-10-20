The Department of State Services (DSS) arraigned five suspects linked to the abduction of 20 prospective NYSC members in Imo State

Security operatives arrested the suspects across Rivers and Abia states in operations that ran from October 10 to 14, 2026

Three other members of the suspected gang fled with gunshot wounds during the operations, triggering an active manhunt

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Department of State Services (DSS) has brought five suspects before a court over their alleged roles in the kidnapping of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Imo State.

Legit.ng reports that the suspects were arrested through coordinated intelligence-led operations conducted jointly by the DSS, the military, and the police between October 10 and 14, 2026.

As reported by TVC News, the operations took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and the Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Security agencies arrest the suspects in Rivers and Abia between October 10 and 14, 2026. Photo credit: @SamuelOmogor

Source: Twitter

During the operations, three other alleged members of the criminal gang reportedly escaped with gunshot wounds.

Security agencies have since launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

How 20 NYSC members were kidnapped

The 20 prospective corps members were seized by armed men on October 1, 2026, along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway in Imo State.

The victims had been travelling to their assigned orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states when they were taken.

They were held for six days before being freed on October 7 during a joint security operation at Amakohia Ubi Village in Imo State.

Arraignment of suspects

According to Channels Television, following the arrest of the five suspects, the DSS proceeded with their arraignment, marking a significant development in the effort to bring those behind the mass abduction to justice.

The agency has not publicly disclosed the specific charges filed against the suspects at the time of this report.

DSS arraigns 5 suspects over kidnapping of 20 NYSC members. Photo credit: DSS

Source: Twitter

Mother of freed NYSC member reveals ransom amount

Previously, Legit.ng also reported that a mother revealed that abductors initially demanded N50 million per victim before negotiations brought the figure down significantly.

The family sent three representatives to meet the kidnappers in Ibadan and later converted the ransom money to dollars in Imo State.

Nigeria Police Force confirmed the victims were rescued on October 7, 2026, at Amakohia Ubi Village, Imo State, by a joint security team.

Source: Legit.ng