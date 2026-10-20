Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu shared a throwback video of Toluwanisings visiting him to offer condolences after he lost his twin brother

Kehinde noted that Toluwanisings prayed for him during the visit, not knowing he would pass away just seven months later

The bereaved singer described Toluwanisings' death as sad, painful and frustrating, sending prayers to his wife and children

Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Toluwanisings, one week after news of the singer's passing broke.

In an emotional post on Monday, October 19, 2026, Kehinde shared a throwback video capturing a moment that now carries a painful irony: Toluwanisings visiting him to offer sympathy and prayers after the death of his twin brother, Taiwo Adegbodu, earlier this year.

Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu shares a throwback video of Toluwanisings’ visit. Credit: Facebook/toluwanisings/adegbodutwins

Source: Instagram

What makes the memory particularly haunting is that Toluwanisings, during that condolence visit, prayed over Kehinde, with no way of knowing that he himself would be gone within seven months. Kehinde described the realisation as deeply unsettling, reflecting on how thin the line between life and death truly is.

In his caption, Kehinde wrote:

"When we lost my twin brother, Taiwo Adegbodu, you came to sympathise with our family and me. You even prayed for me that day, not knowing that you would join him just seven months later. This is so sad, painful and frustrating. The Bible says there is only a step between life and death. The mystery remains: who is next? May the Lord accept your soul, brother Toluwanisings. It is well with your wife and those innocent kids."

Kehinde Adegbodu's year of loss

This tribute comes on the back of an already devastating year for Kehinde, who lost his twin brother and fellow singer, Taiwo Adegbodu, earlier in 2026. The bond between twins in Yoruba culture runs especially deep, making that loss particularly significant. Now, with the passing of Toluwanisings, Kehinde finds himself mourning again, this time a colleague who showed up for him in his darkest moment.

The gospel singer's words carry a sense of grief that extends beyond personal sorrow, touching on broader questions about mortality and the uncertainty of life.

Late singer Toluwanisings prayed for grieving Kehinde during a condolence visit. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Instagram

Kehinde Adegbodu's post mourning Toluwanisings is below:

Bidemi Olaoba performs Toluwanisings' song

Legit.ng also reported that Bidemi Olaoba brought a packed audience to tears on Friday, October 17, 2026, when he paid tribute to his late colleague Toluwanisings at the Night of Elevation, a Christian worship event.

Olaoba honoured the deceased singer by performing one of Toluwanisings' signature songs, "Kabiysei Olorun Ayo," just days after the gospel artist's passing. The moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram by the account @celestialheritage.

Source: Legit.ng