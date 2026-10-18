NDC vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso addressed claims that the OK ticket planned to step aside for the ADC in the 2027 elections

Kwankwaso accused the ADC Presidential Campaign Council of spreading mischief against the NDC's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the party

The NDC VP candidate insisted the OK ticket is not working for the APC or acting on any rival party's behalf

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has ruled out any possibility of the party withdrawing from the 2027 presidential race in favour of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or any other political party.

Kwankwaso said the NDC had become aware of efforts by the ADC Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) to mislead NDC supporters into believing the OK ticket intended to step down ahead of the election.

Kwankwaso says the OK ticket is neither working for nor acting on behalf of the APC. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso/Mr Peter Obi/@atiku

Source: Facebook

"Let me state clearly and unequivocally: we will not withdraw our candidature for the ADC or any other party," Kwankwaso said. "We remain confident in our capacity, competence, and readiness to lead Nigeria."

This was contained in a statement issued via his X handle @KwankwasoRM on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Kwankwaso calls out ADC campaign council

The NDC running mate directed sharp criticism at the ADC-PCC, saying the campaign team had chosen to attack Peter Obi, himself, and the NDC rather than making a case for their own candidate.

He said the attacks included attempts to portray the OK ticket as secretly working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso said the ADC-PCC would be better served addressing the "serious allegations levelled against their candidate by the Vice President, His Excellency Kashim Shettima," instead of targeting the NDC ticket.

He rejected any suggestion that the NDC was operating in the interest of the APC or its candidates, describing such claims as "unfounded."

"The OK ticket is neither working for nor acting on behalf of the APC or any of its candidates," he said. "We see no possibility or reason to withdraw from the presidential race in favour of the ADC candidate or any other."

NDC pitches its ticket to Nigerian voters

Kwankwaso used the statement to position the NDC as the most credible opposition option ahead of the 2027 general elections, arguing that neither the APC government nor the ADC offered Nigerians a viable alternative.

He described the OK ticket as a "healing ticket" backed by experience in both Northern and Southern Nigeria, and said it was focused on addressing security, education, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, and the economy.

"The APC-led government has failed Nigerians. The ADC offers no better alternative," he said.

He urged NDC supporters to remain committed and work towards the party's victory.

Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, after leaving the ADC earlier that month.

Atiku's ADC-PCC accuses Kwankwaso of advancing Tinubu's interests

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ADC Presidential Campaign Council fired back at Senator Kwankwaso after he called for Atiku Abubakar to step aside for Peter Obi ahead of 2027.

The ADC-PCC's Kola Ologbondiyan said Kwankwaso's remarks raised questions about whose political interests the senator was actually serving.

Ologbondiyan cited the 2003 and 2007 elections to argue that Atiku could win Kano State without Kwankwaso's backing

Source: Legit.ng