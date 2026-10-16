Yul Edochie shared a warm birthday tribute for actress Lizzy Gold on social media, calling her a go-getter with a good heart

The post drew attention, given swirling rumours about a romantic link between the two Nollywood stars, which Lizzy Gold has denied

Destiny Etiko was among the colleagues who reacted to the birthday celebration online

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold Onuwaje marked her birthday on Friday, October 16, 2026, and it was fellow actor Yul Edochie who made sure her special day got extra attention online.

Edochie shared a photo of the actress on his page, accompanying it with a heartfelt message that his followers could not stop talking about.

Yul Edochie’s birthday tribute to Lizzy Gold gets Destiny Etiko, others talking. Credit: @yuledochie, @lizzygold

Source: Instagram

He wrote: "Happy birthday to a very hardworking woman, a go-getter with a good heart, @lizzygoldofficial The Ghen Ghen Queen. Wishing you many more successful years. May God lead you always."

The tribute was warm enough on its own, but it landed in a particularly charged atmosphere.

Lizzy Gold has faced persistent speculation that she and Edochie are romantically involved, something she has repeatedly denied.

Despite her denials, many fans and netizens have remained unconvinced, and Edochie's glowing post only added more fuel to the conversation.

Lizzy Gold speaks on her birthday

On her end, Lizzy Gold also marked the day with a reflective post. Sharing a series of photos, the actress and former beauty queen wrote:

"Happy birthday to me. Looking back on my journey, I have so much to be grateful for. Life has taught me valuable lessons, tested my strength, and reminded me that growth takes patience, courage, and consistency. Not every day has been easy, but through every season, I have kept moving forward, learning, and becoming a better version of myself."

Lizzy Gold celebrates another year as Yul Edochie’s special tribute sparks buzz. Credit: @lizzygold

Source: Instagram

Her words painted the picture of someone deeply aware of what she has had to overcome to get to where she is today.

The reactions to Edochie's post came quickly. Lizzy Gold herself responded to his tribute, writing: "Thanks Odogwu I appreciate."

Destiny Etiko, a close friend and colleague of the birthday celebrant, also weighed in with a simple but warm: "Amen."

See Yul Edochie's Instagram post below:

Judy Austin's ex-husband taunts Yul Edochie

Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, had taken a swipe at the actress and her husband, Yul Edochie, in a post on his Facebook page.

In the post, he shared a throwback photo from when they were still married and used a new name for her while laughing.

Many reacted by joining in the conversation, with many criticising the actress and Yul, while some asked him to seek redress in court.

Source: Legit.ng