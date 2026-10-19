China's National Immigration Administration outlined the conditions foreign spouses must meet to qualify for permanent residence in the country

Applicants must have been married for at least five years and lived in China for a minimum of five consecutive years to be eligible

Foreign spouses are required to submit several supporting documents, including a marriage certificate and proof of stable income

China has published the official requirements that foreign nationals married to Chinese citizens or permanent residents must satisfy in order to apply for permanent residence in the country.

According to the National Immigration Administration of China, foreign spouses seeking permanent residence must have been married for at least five years.

China lists requirements for foreign spouses to apply for permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In addition, the applicant must have maintained continuous residence in China for no fewer than five consecutive years, spending at least nine months within the country each year. Applicants are also required to demonstrate a stable source of income and have a fixed place of residence.

Who Qualifies Under the Spouse Category

Beyond the spousal pathway, the broader permanent residence framework covers foreign nationals who have made notable contributions to China's economic or social development, among other qualifying conditions.

However, for those applying specifically as spouses, the five-year marriage and five-year residency thresholds are the central requirements.

All applicants, regardless of the pathway they use, must comply with Chinese laws and regulations, be in good health, and hold a clean criminal record before their application can be considered.

Documents Required for the Application

Foreign spouses who meet the residency and marriage criteria must gather several key documents before submitting an application.

These include a copy of the marriage certificate, a copy of the spouse's identity document, and either a housing rental agreement or a property ownership certificate to confirm their place of residence. A certificate demonstrating a stable source of income is also required.

The requirements were published on the official website of China's National Immigration Administration and apply to foreign nationals married to both Chinese citizens and those who already hold permanent residence status in China.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng