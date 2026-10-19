Evangelist Ebuka Obi publicly backed Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat for the 2027 governorship election during a church service

The cleric revealed he met with Hamzat before the event and placed a single condition on his support

Ebuka Obi's declaration sparked online debate, with a significant portion of the backlash reportedly coming from fellow Igbo people

Popular Lagos-based cleric Evangelist Ebuka Obi has stepped into the political arena ahead of the 2027 elections, openly declaring his support for Lagos Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat's expected governorship bid while attaching a firm condition to that endorsement.

Ebuka Obi made the declaration during a church service at the Zion Prayer Movement and Outreach Ministry ZPMOM, located on Onyebuchi Avenue, Hosanna Estate, off Ibro Way, Ago-Okota, Lagos.

Evang. Ebuka Obi shows support for Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat. Credit: @evang.ebukaobi

Source: Instagram

Hamzat, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was present at the gathering, which the cleric described as a return visit.

According to Ebuka Obi, the politician had stopped by his office prior to his birthday celebration, and that private meeting gave the evangelist an opportunity to pray with him and state his only expectation.

Ebuka Obi's Single Demand

The cleric told the congregation that he made no request for money, positions, or personal favours. Instead, he asked Hamzat to protect the businesses of Igbo traders across Lagos, specifically naming commercial hubs such as Alaba market, the Trade Fair Complex, and Umu Iboni Ine.

"I don't want to see that somebody will wake up one day, business, I am the one that will come for — for prayer, for cry. That is the only thing I demanded for him," Ebuka Obi said.

He added that Hamzat's surprise at the request was what prompted him to return to the ministry that day.

Backlash from within the Igbo community

Ebuka Obi did not shy away from addressing the controversy his declaration has generated.

He told the congregation that between 85 and 99.9 per cent of those criticising him are Igbo people, a situation he described as deeply troubling.

He linked the internal discord to a pattern he observed in Igbo political behaviour, noting that Igbo leaders had repeatedly worked against one another, which he suggested was why the community had failed to consolidate senatorial representation.

"That is a horrible thing. That is why we didn't want Igbo people to produce three senators. This one remove this one. This one remove this one," he said.

Watch Evangelist Ebuka Obi address the congregation and make his demand to Obafemi Hamzat below:

Evang. Ebuka Obi speaks about Obafemi Hamzat for 2027 elections. Credit: @obafemihamzat

Source: Instagram

Evangelist Ebuka Obi praises Regina Daniels

Legit.ng reported that Evang. Ebuka Obi applauded actress Regina Daniels for her unexpected act of kindness.

The preacher shared that the movie star visited the Psychiatric Hospital in Anambra State, owned by his church, Zion Ministry.

According to Ebuka, the mum of two assisted some of his hospital staff in capturing people living with mental health conditions on the roadside.

Source: Legit.ng