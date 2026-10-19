Veteran actor Jide Kosoko opened up about working with Funke Akindele on the Africanist podcast

Kosoko revealed that a single scene with Akindele can be shot up to 20 times before she is satisfied

The actor also weighed in on Akindele's love of dancing in her films, sharing his personal take on the matter

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has given fans a candid look at what it is really like to work with filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele, and his account may surprise those who have never been on her set.

Speaking during an appearance on the Africanist podcast, Kosoko admitted that he feels a wave of anxiety every time Akindele reaches out to cast him in one of her productions. The reason, he explained, is her relentless pursuit of perfection.

Reactions as Jide Kosoko shares why Funke Akindele makes him nervous. Photo credit@princejidekosoko/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele's obsession with getting it right

According to Kosoko, a single scene can be filmed as many as 20 times before Akindele is satisfied with the result.

He described how she will review a take, flag what is not working, and insist on repeating the shot until every detail meets her standard.

Far from complaining about the experience, Kosoko praised her for it, stressing that her eye for detail is not something he was exaggerating.

Jide Kosoko speaks about his colleague and how they behave towards him. Photo credit@princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

He encouraged anyone who doubted his words to speak directly to other actors who have shared a set with her.

Kosoko also addressed the conversation around Akindele's inclusion of dancing in her films. He said he deliberately stayed quiet when the topic came up because he understands how central dance is to her creative identity. In his view, the films in which she has featured dancing have all performed at the highest level, which he believes speaks for itself.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor speaking about Funke Akindele:

Fans back Kosoko's verdict

His comments struck a chord online, with many fans and followers sharing their own observations about the filmmaker's work ethic.

@famousgirl237 wrote:

"This is the video that I just finish watching on YouTube"

@albarhika commented:

"Only these elders can say the truth."

@ayosojumiadeniyi shared:

"You see that detailed thing ehh... I have personally witnessed it. She doesn't slack on her business!!!"

@oklabworld_collections reacted:

"Perfectionist ti a."

@itshallygold wrote:

"A perfectionist to the core🫡"

@omobonike927 said:

"Na my queen be that FA to the world OGO buruku"

@johnsonodus added:

"Truth, facts, and perfect points"

Funke Akindele jokes about using young talents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele sparked reactions after joking about using and dumping young talents in a video she shared on September 28, 2026.

The Nollywood actress made the playful remark when Instagram influencer Tobe paid her a surprise visit to her Lagos home, telling him she wanted to feature him in a film before joking that she would dump him, while both laughed at the exchange.

The video resurfaced amid criticism Funke faced after missing skit maker Kamo State’s Lagos premiere on September 20, with some social media users accusing her of using young creatives for her projects without reciprocating their support, prompting her to respond to the viral post with laughing emojis.

Source: Legit.ng