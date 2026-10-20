Malaysia's Residence Pass-Talent offers skilled foreign workers the chance to live and work in the country for up to 10 years on a renewable basis

The programme sets a monthly salary threshold of RM15,000 as one of several minimum requirements applicants must meet

Foreign workers must have lived and worked in Malaysia for at least three consecutive years before they can submit an application

Malaysia has published the minimum monthly salary foreign workers must earn to qualify for its 10-year renewable residence permit, drawing renewed attention to a programme designed to attract highly skilled expatriates.

The Residence Pass-Talent (RP-T), managed by TalentCorp in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Immigration Department of Malaysia, was first introduced in April 2011.

Malaysia announces minimum salary for foreign workers to get residence pass. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

It allows eligible foreign professionals to live and work in Malaysia for up to a decade, with the option to renew at the end of the term.

Who qualifies for Malaysia's RP-T?

Applicants must satisfy several conditions before their submission will be considered. The basic monthly salary requirement stands at RM15,000 (approximately ₦4,883,349), and this figure excludes any allowances or bonuses paid on top of standard pay.

Beyond earnings, candidates must have worked in Malaysia without interruption for at least three years at the point of application. They are also required to hold a valid Employment Pass with more than three months remaining, possess a Malaysian income tax file number, and have paid income taxes for a minimum of two consecutive years.

Academic credentials matter as well. Applicants need to hold at least a diploma from a recognised institution, though a Bachelor's, Master's, or PhD in any discipline is also acceptable. A professional or competency certificate from a recognised professional body qualifies too. On top of formal qualifications, a total of at least five years of work experience is required.

Why Malaysia created the residence pass?

The residence pass was designed to give skilled expatriates a longer-term stake in Malaysia's economy, reducing the uncertainty that comes with shorter work permits and encouraging professionals to put down roots in the country.

By tying eligibility to salary level, tax compliance, and sustained employment, the scheme targets workers who are already embedded in the formal economy rather than those at entry level.

For foreign professionals already based in Malaysia who meet all the stated criteria, the RP-T represents a path to greater stability, offering the freedom to change employers without reapplying for a new Employment Pass, a flexibility that standard work visas do not always provide.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng