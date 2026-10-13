Bimbo Ademoye's mother surprised her daughter by showing up at her movie location on her own birthday

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon and other cast members celebrated the woman, with Timini Egbuson greeting her warmly

Ademoye gushed over her mum online, vowing that she would always visit her on set once a while

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye was moved to tears on Monday, 12 October 2026, when her mother made an unexpected appearance at her film location, not to be taken out for her birthday, but to spend the day with her daughter at work.

The heartwarming visit was captured on video and quickly spread across social media, drawing warm reactions from fans and colleagues alike.

Reactions as Bimbo Ademoye gets emotional as mum visits her on movie set on her birthday. Photo credit@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Rather than mark the occasion elsewhere, the elderly woman chose to surprise Ademoye on set, where the full cast rallied around her to sing happy birthday.

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon, who was also present, remarked that Ademoye's mother looked strikingly youthful, so much so that it was hard to believe she had a daughter as grown as the actress.

Timini Egbuson's sweet reaction

Among those who made the moment memorable was Timini Egbuson, Ademoye's close friend and industry colleague. He affectionately addressed her mother as "Mama," drew her into a warm hug, and wished her a happy birthday.

Bimbo Ademoye gets emotional as her mother visits her on movie set on her birthday. Photo credit@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

The gesture, full of genuine warmth and respect, clearly resonated with viewers who found the clip touching.

The entire cast on location joined in celebrating the woman, turning what was simply a working day into a joyful birthday tribute.

Reacting to the video online, Ademoye gushed over her mother, declaring her love for her and noting that she would always make the effort to visit her on set whenever possible.

Here is the Instagram video of Bimbo Ademoye's mother at her movie location:

Fans react to Bimbo Ademoye's mum

Here are some of the comments the video generated:

@barbie_pink_21 wrote:

"Happy Birthday mother inlaw"

@julietmavisagbokah commented:

"Glorious Birthday to you Mummy"

@simplyfadekemy said:

"She so much like her mom"

Bimbo Ademoye opens up on career

Legit.ng reported that Ademoye shared the challenges of consistently generating online content and combining it with her acting career.

She highlighted the underestimated stress she goes through to meet the expectations of her fans.

She noted that her fans want her to keep producing content for them after successfully doing two web series, 'Sibe' and 'Iya Barakat Teropi'.

Source: Legit.ng