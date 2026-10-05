Bimbo Ademoye revealed she was in Ghana with her boyfriend during a live video chat with co-star Timini Egbuson

Timini's unscripted response to the boyfriend mention caught fans completely off guard and quickly trended online

The two stars also discussed their collaboration on a new film, with Timini serving as executive producer alongside Bimbo

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has sent fans into a frenzy after casually dropping that she was in Ghana with her boyfriend during a candid video conversation with actor and filmmaker Timini Egbuson.

The clip, posted to Instagram on Sunday, 4 October 2026, captured what appeared to be an unscripted moment between the two close friends and collaborators. Bimbo had been explaining to viewers that she was calling in from Ghana to celebrate her mother's birthday when she let slip that her "boyfriend" was also part of the trip.

Reactions trail Timini Egbuson's response to Bimbo Ademoye's Ghana boyfriend reveal. Photo credit@bimboademoye/@timiniegbuson

Source: Instagram

Timini's reaction was instant. "You know e no go better for that boyfriend?" he fired back, visibly caught off guard, before quickly adding, "I know who's going to be... Big boyfriend with us."

The exchange left fans in the comments section in stitches, with many reading into Timini's response as more than just playful banter.

Bimbo praises Timini as executive producer

Beyond the romantic intrigue, much of the conversation centred on their latest film project. Bimbo used the platform to publicly thank Timini for going beyond his role as an actor and coming on board as a full executive producer on the movie.

"Thank you, C, for always believing in me, because it's one thing to call an actor to come and sit, and then he's like, you know what? I want to be a part of this fully," she said. "There's no film I've done that you don't usually say you know what I want to be 100 a part of this. So thank you, my love."

Bimbo Ademoye's conversation with Timni Egbuson trends. Photo credit@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Timini returned the compliment, telling Bimbo she was "a fantastic person to work with" and adding: "I think you're actually a better producer than you're an actor. And you're a fantastic actor."

The two also laughed off online speculation about how much money their project had generated, with Bimbo saying: "Some said I made 14,000. Some said I made a hundred and something thousand. I'm like, okay, whatever."

Here is the Instagram video of Bimbo and Timini speaking about their movie:

How fans reacted to Timini's response

The comments section was flooded almost immediately after the clip began circulating widely.

@marvyblue wrote:

"Ooohhhh my chest, them don take our Bimbo again oooooo, my God. Amen to your prayers Timini."

@ivycrest_ said:

"Stray bullet don meet imaginary boyfriend people they use my love and baby Dey stone each other like this, some people still Dey doubt. Oga oo."

@i_am_prettydove commented:

"E no go better for that boyfriend came out hard"

@aywizzie reacted:

"Which boyfriend….. this lady had better behave herself…"

Tolu Fagbure speaks about Bimbo Ademoye

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye became the subject of online conversation following comments made about her by creative consultant Tolu Fagbure during a trending interview.

Fagbure, who appeared as a guest on a podcast, discussed his observations about several practitioners in the Nigerian entertainment industry, sharing his views on their careers, personalities, and contributions to Nollywood.

However, his remarks about Ademoye quickly attracted attention from fans and followers of the actress. Some viewers took issue with what he said, prompting a wave of reactions across social media.

Source: Legit.ng