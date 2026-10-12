A heartwarming video of four of Ooni of Ife's wives dancing together at a wedding ceremony surfaced online on Sunday, Oct 11, 2026

Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi's daughter got married in a lavish ceremony, with her co-wives rallying around her in a show of solidarity

Fans who watched the video quickly noticed that Olori Tobi was absent from the celebration and began asking questions

A video showing the wives of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, dancing together at a wedding celebration has gone viral, and the internet cannot stop talking about it.

Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi, one of the monarch's wives, recently had her daughter walk down the aisle in what appeared to be a grand ceremony.

Reactions as Ooni of Ife's queens dance together at co-wife's daughter's wedding, fans notice Olori Tobi's absence. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the remaining wedding rites, the family held a mother's night, an evening dedicated to honouring the beauty of motherhood and the bond between a mother and her child.

Three of the Ooni's other wives joined Olori Aderonke on stage, and the mood was festive. All four women danced with visible joy, beaming with wide smiles and bursting into laughter as they vibed to Asake's hit song, Lonely at the Top.

The energy in the room was warm and celebratory, a rare public display of unity among the royal wives.

Olori Tobi trends over absence at Olori Ronke's daughter's wedding. Photo credit@hrmtobi

Source: Instagram

Olori Tobi's absence raises questions

While the video drew widespread admiration, many viewers were quick to notice that Olori Tobi was not among the wives present at the event.

Her absence stood out and prompted a wave of comments from fans who wondered where she was and whether everything was well within the palace.

The moment captured a side of royal life that is rarely seen in public, with the Oloris setting aside any assumptions about palace politics to cheer on their co-wife during a milestone moment in her family.

Here is the Instagram video of the celebration as Olori Ronke's daughter weds:

What fans said about

Here are some of the reactions that followed:

@amazing_yemidada commented:

"Ooni is enjoying fah. See his beautiful wives,"

@uchezipele wrote:

"This is 4 active oloris in the palace, you know you know Aje,..."

@yetlakboutique asked:

"Pls what about Tobi the younger one"

@bolusada shared:

"I love them, mature and beautiful."

@ennyhorlah__ said:

"Does the king need a small wife, the blood is spoilt"

Olori Ashley speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng reported that Olori Folashade shared a lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby bump grew till she had her baby in her hands. She gushed over the gift. In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng