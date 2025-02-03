Two-time Grammy winner, Tems, has shown appreciation to singer Seyi Sodimu over his ‘Love Me Jeje’ track, which she sampled

The international star expressed her gratitude to Sodimu for being instrumental in clearing the song for her usage

Tems’ thank you message to Seyi Sodimu went viral on social media and several netizens reacted to it

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi aka Tems has thanked her senior colleague, Seyi Sodimu, after her Grammy win.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards took place on February 2, 2025, and Tems bagged the award for Best African Music Performance for her song, Love Me Jeje, which was a sample of Seyi Sodimu’s 1999 classic with the same title.

Hours after Tems’ Grammy win became a trending topic on social media, the 29-year-old singer took to her official X page to pay homage to Sodimu.

In the tweet, the two-time Grammy winner thanked Seyi Sodimu for his support in clearing the Love Me Jeje song. According to her, it made his song finally get the flowers it deserved. Tems described Sodimu’s version as a timeless classic.

“I just want to thank the wonderful @seyimusic for his role in the support and clearing of his OG song Love me jeje. It’s brought the original song back to life for me and I’m glad that it’s getting it’s flowers today. A timeless classic. I appreciate you so much. Thank you for your love and support.”

Seyi Sodimu replies Tems

After Tems publicly appreciated Seyi Sodimu for allowing her to sample his Love Me Jeje song, the music star responded. He wrote:

“Thank you Princess. You are a special kind. You deserve it and more. The best is yet to come. So proud of you @temsbaby ”

Reactions as Tems thanks Seyi Sodimu

Tems’ appreciation message to Seyi Sodimu following her Grammy win soon made the rounds online. Several netizens joined her in giving the veteran musician his flowers. Read what some of them had to say:

Stretch thanked Tems for bringing Seyi Sodimu’s classic back to people’s ears:

VAR said Seyi Sodimu deserves his flowers:

King of Salem called Tems the true queen of Afrobeats:

Francis appreciated Tems for giving everyone their flowers:

Bo said Tems managed to win what Davido and Wizkid could not win:

Jibril sent special messages to Tems and Seyi Sodimu:

Diaryofamillegenzmom said:

“OG before IG👏👏👏👏, AIT and Raypower played the song die. Then prime time Africa and Lunch hour with jumoke 👏😂.”

Nikkisavylimited said:

“Seyi shodimu and shaffy Bello, that jam was the jam back in the day.”

Cumberthacypher said:

“Why you must steal as an Artist... Its not a crime... KUDOS TEMS, LONGLIVE ,SEYI SODIMU.”

Seyi Sodimu recounts how song was rejected in 2004

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer, Seyi Sodimu shared how he was able to market his hit song 'Love Me Jeje' and how it was rejected, in an old interview.

As stated by the singer during the interview, the song was rejected in 2004 as he tried to market it in Los Angeles but to no avail. He said they had told him he looked American but sounded African.

However, before he left Nigeria, the song took off at Ray Power FM, and the song was played at almost every wedding held around that period.

