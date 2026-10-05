Film critic Tolu Fagbure sparked debate after sharing a blunt opinion about Nollywood actress and director Funke Akindele

Fagbure claimed Akindele only understands format, questioning her directorial abilities in a video posted on Saturday, October 3, 2026

Despite admitting he has never met her personally, the commentator labelled Akindele condescendingly brutal, drawing fierce backlash online

Film critic and public commentator Tolu Fagbure has stirred controversy after sharing a pointed assessment of Nollywood actress and director Funke Akindele, questioning the quality of her directorial skills in a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

In the clip, Fagbure acknowledged he had previously described Akindele as "condescendingly brutal," a claim he partially walked back before doubling down on his broader critique.

Film critic Tolu Fagbure speaks about Funke Akindele, fans react. Photo credit@tolufagbure/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

He clarified that he had seen her in public spaces but had never interacted with her directly, meaning his views were shaped entirely by her body of work and public persona.

Fagbure questions Akindele's directing ability

Despite the lack of personal contact, Fagbure did not hold back. He argued that Akindele's approach to filmmaking reveals a limited understanding of the craft, stating that she "only understands format" and does not genuinely know directing.

He also raised questions about co-directing credits, suggesting these arrangements reflect a gap in her technical knowledge as a filmmaker.

Film critic Tolu Fagbure speaks about directing in the movie industry. Photo credit@tolufagbure

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele is widely regarded as one of Nollywood's biggest box office draws, with blockbuster franchises to her name. Her films have consistently broken records at Nigerian cinemas, making Fagbure's remarks particularly divisive among fans and industry observers.

Here is the Instagram video of Tolu speaking about Akindele:

Fans push back on Fagbure's claims

The comments section lit up quickly, with many users calling out the contradiction at the heart of Fagbure's argument — that he admitted to never having met Akindele personally yet felt confident enough to speak about her character and work ethic.

@xx_femi231 wrote:

"Imagine say na this man be your project supervisor as a student, Otiii Daran Seh!!"

@adewemi_douglas reacted:

"You've not met her personally but you have an opinion of her and her work ethic...do you know that to say someone is condescendingly brutal means you've experienced them....go and sleep Unku...people talk too much!"

@beddingsdiamond said:

"You have not met someone personally, never been on her set and you have so much to say about the person..... May God heal you from bitterness sir"

@house_of_bint added:

"I kuku trust her not to dignify you with a response"

@sanusimuinatsalmon commented:

"E ba mi check mental health bother"

@akanrobertino wrote:

"You've not met her in person, but you know so much about her personality from a distance lol. Afin werey"

Eniola Ajao fires back at Tolu Fagbure

Legit.ng reported that movie critic Tolu Fagbure sparked controversy online after making critical remarks about Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao’s acting abilities and her place in the cinema industry.

Fagbure questioned Ajao’s talent, arguing that her physical appearance, which he described as her “fine face,” was largely responsible for the attention she receives. He also suggested that her acting lacked the level of skill expected from a successful performer in the industry.

His comments quickly drew reactions from the actress, who gave him a piece of her mind.

Source: Legit.ng