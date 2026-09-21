Movie critic Tolu Fagbure sparked outrage after questioning Eniola Ajao's acting talent and her place in the cinema industry

Fagbure argued that the only thing carrying Ajao was her 'fine face', dismissing her craft as lacking real skill

Eniola Ajao hit back on X, making a bold vow about her career despite the sharp criticism

Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao has pushed back against movie critic and director Tolu Fagbure after he publicly questioned her acting ability and her right to appear in cinema productions.

In a video posted on X on Sunday, 20 September 2026, Fagbure delivered a blunt verdict on the actress, specifically referencing her appearance in 'Ajakaju'. He argued that her performance lacked depth and that her acting had no real place on the big screen.

Reactions as Eniola Ajao fires back at critic Tolu Fagbure who called her acting 'plastic'. Photo credit@tolufagbure/@eniolaajao

Source: Instagram

"She has a fine face right but plastic delivery," Fagbure said. "The only thing she has going for her is a fine face that's admirable. I don't think she has talent let alone developing into skill, really."

Eniola Ajao responds on X

Ajao wasted no time responding. Taking to her X account, she addressed the criticism head-on while keeping her tone measured and defiant.

"Some will critique your acting, some will critique your looks, and some will even critique your right to be in the room," she wrote. "I'll just keep doing what I know how to do — work, grow and let the audience decide. After all, opinions are free, but careers are built."

The actress also addressed Fagbure's remark about her looks carrying her career, responding with a laugh:

Eniola Ajao replies critic of her craft. Photo credit@eniolaajao

Source: Instagram

"Ahhh, so my fine face is the only thing carrying me? After all these years?"

She closed her post with a reflection on the nature of public scrutiny: "I've learnt that not everyone who watches like Tolu Fagbure your work will understand your journey, and that's okay. Cinema or no cinema, I'm not stopping anytime soon."

Here is the X post Eniola Ajao posted in response to Tolu Fagbure's criticism:

Fans weigh in on the debate

The exchange drew a range of reactions online, with some siding with the critic and others rallying behind the actress.

@_ayaoba24 said:

"This man talks too much"

@bola.bakare.142 commented:

"He is not lying about Mide Martin. She is really good."

@meeyah_0103 reacted:

"That's my opinion yii naani afi bi afishe"

@oluboonme wrote:

"He is not entirely wrong to be honest; her acting is mid"

@monisola2202 shared:

"I agree with him on this, no disrespect."

@thefola_ade noted:

"There's a certain irony in criticizing someone for trying while contributing nothing but commentary sha"

Odunlade's father's burial: Eniola Ajao addresses controversy

Legit.ng previously reported that Eniola Ajao responded to the rumours and the backlash she faced over her viral video at Odunlade Adekola's father's burial in Ekiti.

Eniola sent a message to people spreading rumours about her and the actor. According to the actress, she has stopped trying to change people's perception of her.

Source: Legit.ng