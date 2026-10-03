Stella Damasus claimed in a recent interview that she, Genevieve Nnaji, and Omotola were collectively known as Nollywood's Big 3

The actress explained that the trio's authenticity and drive set them apart, with fan rivalry pushing each of them to give their best

Her bold claim has divided social media, with many Nigerians debating whether she truly belonged in that elite group

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has stirred up a heated conversation online after declaring herself one of the genre's all-time greats in a new interview.

Speaking to Pulse TV, the veteran actress claimed that she, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and Genevieve Nnaji were widely referred to as Nollywood's "Big Three" during their peak years.

Stella Damasus stirs reactions with her list of Nollywood’s 2000s big 3. Ceredit: @stelladamasus

Source: Instagram

She described the trio as genuinely authentic performers who were not chasing clout or copying anyone else's style, adding that social media did not even exist to show them how far they could go.

"They called us the Big Three, Omotola, Stella and Genevieve. We were very authentic; we weren't trying to be other people, copy other people, or be who we aren't. Everything was authentic; we weren't doing it for fame or money. There was no social media to tell us how big we could get. We didn't know. After you see yourself on a poster, that's about it; people may recognise you here or there at that time. You saw young, beautiful, and talented women coming together to do the job with everything they had and so much determination to succeed."

Competition among Nollywood's biggest names

Stella also acknowledged that fierce comparisons among fans created an unspoken pressure between the three actresses. Each of them was determined not to be seen as the weakest link.

"It brought about a lot of comparisons. Fans who love one more than the others, and we had to keep proving ourselves. So we don't think we are the weakest. Nobody wanted to be the weakest," she said.

Watch the interview video of Stella Damasus below:

Fans divided over Stella's big 3 claim

The interview quickly made the rounds online, splitting opinions right down the middle. Here is what some social media users had to say:

@revelation104 commented:

"Rita Dominic was way bigger than 'Stella.' Big 3 as how nau"

@droyalstories31 wrote:

"Anybody saying she's not part of the Big Three probably didn't really watch Nollywood in that era 😂. If you're 38 and above, you'll understand exactly what I mean. Stella Damasus was HUGE! She was beautiful, she was the lead actress in so many movies, and she acted with Tony Umez, RMD, Zack Orji and so many of the big names at the time."

@t.o.l.u.w.a.n.i_ reacted:

"Big 3 ke 😂. Madam, disembark from this capping pls"

@ms.aweleh stated:

"All of you questioning the BIG 3 statement are obviously youngsters, cause what the hell is this disrespect I'm seeing in the comments? Stella Damasus, Genevieve and Omotola were the IT girlies."

@mr_o_samuel shared:

"If there was a Big 3, third person was Rita Dominic in my own opinion."

@thengoziigbo commented:

"I think the big 3 would have been Genevieve, Omotola and Rita Dominic. But honestly I never heard of that."

@_honeyzoor wrote:

"There was nothing like big 3 madam 😂😂😂"

Stella Damasus gets Nigerians talking with her Nollywood big 3 selection. Credit: @stelladamasus

Source: Instagram

Stella Damasus marks late husband's death anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stella showed her emotions as she remembered Jaiye Aboderin 20 years after he passed away.

She visited the grave of her late husband with her two grown daughters, and they spoke glowingly about him long after his death.

The movie star noted that it was not an easy experience as she thanked her family and friends who supported her throughout.

Source: Legit.ng