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2027 Elections: Atiku Leads Peter Obi, Others in Tinubu Must Go Movement's Online Presidential Poll
Politics

2027 Elections: Atiku Leads Peter Obi, Others in Tinubu Must Go Movement's Online Presidential Poll

by  Nurudeen Lawal
2 min read
  • The Tinubu Must Go movement ran a 24-hour online poll from September 24 to 25, drawing nearly 110,000 respondents
  • Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Rotimi Amaechi pulled in more than 73 per cent of votes cast in the poll
  • Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso came second on the NDC ticket, with a gap of more than 50 percentage points behind Atiku

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Abuja, FCT - A 24-hour online poll by the Tinubu Must Go (TMG) movement has placed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar far ahead of other presidential hopefuls when respondents were asked who they would vote for in the 2027 presidential election.

The poll, which ran from September 24 to 25, recorded a total of 109,799 responses. Atiku, running on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket alongside Rotimi Amaechi, received 80,809 votes, translating to 73.6 percent of all responses. The Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) pairing of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso came in second with 24,519 votes, or 22.3 percent. The remaining 4,471 respondents, accounting for 4.1 percent, spread their choices across other candidates.

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Atiku Abubakar 2027, Tinubu Must Go poll, Atiku Amaechi ticket, Peter Obi 2027, 2027 presidential election, Nigeria election poll, Tinubu Must Go movement
Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi secure 73.6% in a Tinubu Must Go online poll for the 2027 presidential election.
Source: Facebook

2027 Elections: Early Figures Held Steady

According to a statement released by the pollsters, the early trend was consistent with the final outcome.

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"Approximately seven minutes after voting commenced, the figures stood at about 76.6 percent in support of the Atiku/Amaechi ticket and 20.9 percent for Obi/Kwankwaso," the statement read. As more people participated, the margins shifted only slightly. "As participation expanded dramatically, the percentages settled and remained remarkably consistent," the pollsters added.

The TMG movement, which is promoted by Abba Hikima, has positioned itself as a vocal critic of President Bola Tinubu's administration, directing much of its opposition at the economic hardship it says has followed the government's policy decisions.

The group said it plans to publish a fuller account of how the poll was conducted. "A comprehensive report documenting the methodology and participation growth, timestamps analysis, reach, limitations and organisational significance of the exercise will be published in due course," the movement's statement said.

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Peter Obi's Political Move

It is worth noting that Peter Obi resigned from the ADC on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Nurudeen Lawal avatar

Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng. He previously worked at Lantern Books and Saraba Magazine. Lawal was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.

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Peter ObiAtiku Abubakar
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