Reclusive Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga has made a rare public appearance during a meeting with businessman Femi Otedola in Monaco

The Globacom founder is known for maintaining a low profile, making the new photograph an unusual glimpse of the billionaire

Otedola’s tribute to Adenuga quickly drew attention online, with some Nigerians humorously comparing his billionaire friendships

Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga has given the public another rare glimpse of himself after businessman Femi Otedola shared a new photograph of the Globacom founder.

Otedola posted the picture on Friday, September 25, 2026, following their meeting in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Mike Adenuga makes a rare public appearance during a meeting with businessman Femi Otedola in Monaco. Photos: @realfemiotedola/X.

Source: Instagram

Adenuga steps into the spotlight

The billionaire is widely known for maintaining a private lifestyle and rarely appearing publicly compared with other Nigerian billionaires.

That privacy has often made his occasional appearances notable, particularly because his daughter, Bella Disu, frequently represents him at public engagements.

The latest photograph therefore offered social media users an uncommon look at the businessman, who is often nicknamed the “Spirit of Africa” because of his low public profile.

Otedola appeared delighted to meet Adenuga and accompanied the photograph with an elaborate tribute.

Otedola described the Globacom founder as “The Chairman of Chairmen” while listing some of his national and international honours.

He wrote:

“The Chairman of Chairmen is in Monaco… Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, Commandeur de la Légion d’honneur, Companion of the Order of the Star of Ghana, Michael Adeniyi Agbolade Ishola Adenuga Jr.”

The photograph also reminded social media users of Otedola’s previous public celebration of Adenuga, including a throwback picture shared for his 73rd birthday in April.

Read the X post by Femi Otedola about Mike Adenuga here:

Reactions trail Femi Otedola's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Dae_Gold stated:

"Sometimes i just wonder why you post pictures on here Sir. Because most Nigerians motive for posting pics on SM is to show-off / expecting praises. So is it same with you? Cos your fellow billionaires don't even comment except the average /poor Nigerian. Or am i missing it?"

@Mansaah_Musa noted:

"It seems Femi Otedola loves Monaco very much. That is where he loves to host his rich billionaire friends. Sometimes, he host them on his Yatch in Monaco. But what did you tell Mike Adenuga that made him come out and take pictures?"

@Chrisheroe shared:

"My favorite billionaires Mr Micheal Adenuga, I love you sir, I wish you many more good health, long life and happiness in all your years on earth."

Femi Otedola describes Mike Adenuga as “The Chairman of Chairmen”. Photo: @realFemiOtedola/X

Source: Instagram

Otedola shares adorable picture with his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Otedola shared heartwarming pictures from his visit to his mother, Doja Otedola, in Epe, Lagos.

The billionaire's pictures captured his cosy family home located in Epe, Lagos, with turquoise walls, religious frames, family portraits, and custom pillows printed with his mother's image.

Source: Legit.ng