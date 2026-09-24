Filmmaker Pascal Amanfo took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, to address what he called his 'problem' with Frederick Leonard

Amanfo praised Leonard's deep connection to the storytelling roots that defined Nollywood's golden age

Fans flooded the comments section with their own tributes to Frederick Leonard's hard work and dedication

Nollywood filmmaker Pascal Amanfo stirred warm conversations online after publicly calling out his "problem" with veteran actor Frederick Leonard in a post that turned out to be anything but a complaint.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, Amanfo addressed Leonard directly, framing his tribute as a lighthearted revelation of the one thing he simply cannot get past when it comes to his colleague.

Reactions as Pascal Amanfo shares his 'Problem' with Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard. Photo credit@frederickleonard/@pascalamanfo

Source: Instagram

Amanfo's tribute to Nollywood's storytelling roots

According to the producer, his so-called problem with Leonard is the actor's fierce and unapologetic commitment to the kind of deep, emotionally charged storytelling that defined Nollywood before the era of high-end cameras and social media aesthetics.

Amanfo painted a vivid picture of that era, referencing the red soils of Enugu and the busy streets of Festac as backdrops for a time when scripts carried the entire weight of a film, and actors gave performances as though everything depended on it.

Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard trends over colleague's post. Photo credit@frederickleonard

Source: Instagram

"Long before fancy cameras, lights and Instagram highlights, stories were the soul of Nollywood! The viewer was drawn into a world where emotions felt overpoweringly real and actors acted like their 'lives' depended on it….Literally!" he wrote.

He concluded his tribute by elevating Leonard to the status of royalty within African cinema, describing him as one of the true lords of the craft on their side of the world.

"Owelle, it might not be far from the truth that on our side of the planet, the Suzerainty of film has Lords and you are definitely one of them! Jisike," he added.

Here is ther Instagram post made by Frederick Leonard's friend:

Fans react to Frederick Leonard's praise

The post quickly drew attention from fans and fellow creatives who shared their own admiration for Leonard.

@charlesuwagbai wrote:

"Just amazing to see you being celebrated and receiving your flowers for the incredible work you continue to do. So well deserved, my brother. Here's to even greater heights!"

@erik_football07 commented:

"I Dey call this man Ronaldo."

@princessanyaso said:

"Dee This pen wey you hold so ehhh, Suspense full am."

@thebijbug added:

"Frederick Leonard has to be the hardest-working man in film, that is, in all of Africa."

Tosin Silverdam gives update on Peggy Ovire

Legit.ng also reported that Tosin Silverdam made a post about Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her face-off with her colleague.

The actress was rumoured to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced on social media.

Silverdam didn't waste time spilling the tea about the status of Peggy Ovire's relationship with the actor.

Source: Legit.ng