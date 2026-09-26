Qatar's Ministry of Interior outlined three key rules that visitors and expatriates must follow to stay compliant with the country's visa and residency laws

Visitors who enter on a family visit visa are granted one month, but must complete a medical checkup and apply for an extension before the period expires

Expatriates who allow their residence permits to lapse face daily fines, with penalties reaching as high as QR 12,000 depending on the type of violation

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published guidelines aimed at helping visitors and expatriates understand the country's entry and residency requirements, warning that ignorance of the rules is no protection against financial penalties.

The ministry acknowledged that many residents and visitors remain unfamiliar with Qatar's visa laws, and the guidelines were issued to help people avoid falling into violation.

Qatar announces 3 key rules visiting foreigners must know to avoid fines. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What visitors on visit visa must know

1. The first rule applies to anyone entering Qatar on a visit visa. Upon arrival, visitors are required to confirm how long their visa allows them to stay, as the duration depends on the type of visa granted.

Those entering on a family visit visa receive a one-month stay. If a visitor wishes to remain beyond that period, they must complete a medical checkup before the initial period expires and then apply for an extension.

Failing to extend the visa before it lapses carries a daily fine of QR 200, with the total penalty capped at QR 12,000.

Rules for expatriates on residence visas

2. The second rule targets expatriates who enter Qatar on a residence visa. They are required to undergo a medical checkup within 30 days of arriving in the country. Once the medical examination is complete, fingerprints must be taken before residency procedures can be finalised.

3. The third rule concerns the renewal of residence permits. When a residence permit expires, the holder must renew it within 90 days. Those who miss this deadline are fined QR 10 for every day the permit remains expired, up to a maximum of QR 6,000.

The guidelines serve as a practical reminder for the large expatriate community in Qatar, where foreign nationals make up a significant portion of the population. Understanding these timelines and requirements is essential for anyone looking to live or travel in the country without running into legal or financial trouble.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng