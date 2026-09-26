Canada published updated eligibility rules for open work permits available to spouses of international students studying in the country

The Canadian government listed specific professional degree programmes at universities that qualify a student's spouse or common-law partner for a work permit

The policy, which took effect on January 21, 2025, also covers master's degree programmes of 16 months or longer and doctoral degree programmes

Canada has released a list of courses that international students can enrol in to make their spouses or common-law partners eligible for an open work permit, allowing them to work in the country while the student pursues their studies.

The Canadian government confirmed that, starting 21 January 2025, a spouse or common-law partner may qualify for an open work permit if the student holds a valid study permit and meets at least one of several conditions.

Canada names courses that can help foreigners’ spouses get work permits. Images for illustration purposes. Photo Source: Getty Images/sockagphoto/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN

Source: Getty Images

Degree programmes that qualify under Canada's rules

Beyond master's degree programmes of 16 months or longer and doctoral degree programmes, the government also recognises a specific set of professional degrees offered at Canadian universities. A student enrolled in any of the following programmes makes their spouse eligible for the open work permit:

1. Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS, DMD)

2. Bachelor of Law or Juris Doctor (LLB, JD, BCL)

3. Doctor of Medicine (MD)

4. Doctor of Optometry (OD)

5. Pharmacy (PharmD, BS, BSc, BPharm)

6. Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM)

7. Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN, BSN)

8. Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc)

9. Bachelor of Nursing (BN)

10. Bachelor of Education (BEd)

11. Bachelor of Engineering (BEng, BE, BASc)

Eligibility criteria spouses must meet

Canada states that the spouse or common-law partner must meet the eligibility criteria set out by the government before an open work permit can be issued. The student must also be actively participating in an eligible programme for the arrangement to apply.

The policy covers a broad range of professional fields, from medicine and law to nursing and engineering, reflecting Canada's interest in attracting skilled international students and supporting their families during their stay in the country.

Canada lists 17 countries eligible for eTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had released the full list of 17 countries whose citizens may be eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) instead of a visa when travelling to Canada by air.

Morocco and Seychelles are the two African countries on the list, while Indonesia and Malaysia were listed as new additions to the eTA programme.

Source: Legit.ng