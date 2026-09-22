Funke Akindele posted a fun video with singer Waje promoting her upcoming project, The Four, amid online criticism

The Nollywood actress had faced backlash over her alleged absence at Kamo State's movie premiere

Fans flooded her comment section with strong opinions about her unbothered response to the drama

Funke Akindele appears completely unfazed by the wave of online criticism directed at her following her absence at Kamo State's movie premiere.

The Nollywood actress, who has consistently dominated the Nigerian box office, was dragged by netizens who accused her of showing little regard for those close to her during their important moments. Rather than respond directly to the drama, she took a different route entirely.

Reactions as Funke Akindele dances with Waje, unbothered by Kamo movie premiere backlash. Photo credit: @funkejenifakindele

Source: Instagram

On Monday, 21 September 2026, Akindele shared a video on her Instagram page featuring herself alongside Nigerian singer Waje. The two were seen dancing and catwalking together as part of a promotional push for her upcoming cinema project, The Four.

Funke Akindele promotes 'The Four'

Funke Akindele reacts unbothered amid backlash over absence at Kamo State's movie premiere. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In her caption, the movie star drew a playful parallel between the confident energy she and Waje displayed in the clip and how she intends to march into cinemas when 'The Four' officially drops.

The post read as a bold, lighthearted flex from someone who clearly had no intention of letting the controversy slow her down.

Here is the Instagram video of Funke Akindele dancing to promote her movie:

Fans weigh in on Akindele's unbothered energy

The comment section became a battleground of opinions, with many fans rallying firmly behind her:

@etinosaofficial wrote:

"Remain small mama for be music artist. Giving Beyonce a run for her money go giirrrrrllll."

@_timini reacted:

"Wetin this woman no sabi do? Work of art."

@boluwatyfe_01 commented:

"Iyami you are absent, but your name is present love you mama."

@adekayglitterstouch shared:

"Aunty Funke you sha they give us back to back my everyday crush."

@ayosojumiadeniyi wrote:

"Thank God you exist and thrive Ebi nii pa monamona awon bloggers ku for be the case. You are just beginning,Ekun oko Nollywood. God is ready to proclaim His Steadfast Love, Grounding and Glory through you even more this year! You are not fighting alone."

Tobi Makinde addresses alleged feud with Funke Akindele

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde opened up about the alleged rift between him and his senior colleague, Funke Akindele.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Makinde addressed reports surrounding their relationship, particularly claims that Akindele was absent from his wedding. The actor explained what transpired between them and shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the actress’s reported absence.

His comments sparked reactions on social media, with fans and followers of both actors weighing in on the issue. While some expressed concern over the reported disagreement, others have called for caution in interpreting the actor’s remarks.

Source: Legit.ng