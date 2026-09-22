Chioma accompanied Davido and his team on a private jet trip to attend UNGA 2026 on Tuesday, September 22, 2026

The singer's wife turned heads in a red sleeveless jumpsuit as she boarded the aircraft with her signature brown bag

Fans flooded the comments with excitement over Chioma's appearance, celebrating her as the 'global superstar's wife'

Chioma Adeleke is giving fans every reason to talk, and this time, it is her stylish appearance on a trip to the United Nations General Assembly that has set the internet buzzing.

A video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, captured the moment Davido and his entourage, including his wife Chioma, made their way to a private jet ahead of UNGA 2026.

Reactions as Chioma joins Davido on UNGA 2026 trip, fans gush over her red jumpsuit look. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The music star walked towards the aircraft in good spirits, flashing a smile at those around him, while his team moved closely behind.

Chioma steals the spotlight in red

All eyes, however, landed on Chioma. She arrived at the aircraft in a sleek red sleeveless jumpsuit that hugged her figure perfectly, accessorised with a brown bag held casually in her hand.

Chioma and Davido seen as they travel for UNGA 2026. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

She later settled into her seat beside a woman dressed in black, and the two posed for pictures inside the cabin.

Upon landing, the music star was the first to step off the aircraft, with the rest of the group following behind, carrying boxes and bags as they touched down for the high-profile international event.

Here is the plush Instagram video of Chioma, her husband, and the team:

Fans react to Chioma's soft life moment

The clip quickly gained traction online, with admirers pouring in to celebrate Chioma's look and her role beside one of Africa's biggest music exports. Here is what fans had to say:

@blessed_unique2 wrote:

"Mrs the one and only wife of the global super STAR"

@kaniwithgrace commented:

"One and only global superstar wife Chioma Adeleke "

@rheemah_goldenslice said:

"The Global Superstar wife."

@lovebelloh24 reacted:

"Watched it an unhealthy amount of times. Please like my comment so I can come back here. Chi is such a beauty"

@justgnv wrote:

"Mrs. Chioma Adeleke, the GLOBAL SUPERSTAR's WIFE clock it."

@faizahhhhhh_ added:

"Because every season is Taurus season"

Davido shares his thoughts after returning home

Legit.ng reported that after nearly a month on the road, Afrobeats superstar Davido finally returned home, and his first public message after the long trip was not about music, performances, or his busy schedule.

Instead, the singer took to X to share what was on his mind, drawing the attention of fans who had been following his movements during his time away.

The post quickly sparked reactions across social media, with many fans praising Davido for highlighting what matters to him beyond the spotlight. For a star whose career often keeps him travelling from one stage to another, his return home appeared to bring his focus back to family.

Source: Legit.ng