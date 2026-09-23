Victoria Makanjuola, a first-class engineering graduate and process engineer at Dangote Refinery, received an award for her contribution to a major maintenance project

Her recognition came during the Dangote Refinery's landmark IPO, which opened public ownership of the Lekki-based refinery to investors for the first time

Victoria used her LinkedIn post to honour the colleagues and mentors whose support shaped her growth in hands-on refinery operations

Victoria Makanjuola, a first-class engineering graduate working as a process engineer at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Lekki, Lagos, has been recognised with an award for her contributions to the successful turnaround maintenance of the Residue Fluid Catalytic Cracking (RFCC) unit.

She shared the news on LinkedIn in September 2026, just as the Dangote Refinery opened its initial public offering (IPO), giving members of the public the chance to purchase ownership stakes in the facility for the first time.

A lady working as Dangote Refinery engineer gets award from company. Photo: LinkedIn/ Victoria Makanjuola

Source: UGC

Engineering graduate's award at Dangote Refinery

While many Nigerians were celebrating the opportunity to become shareholders of the refinery through the IPO, Victoria took a different angle entirely. Rather than positioning herself as an investor, she described her role with quiet pride.

She wrote:

"I am a Process Engineer, making things work, so you can have a refinery to own."

The award recognised her role in one of the most technically demanding aspects of refinery operations. Through that experience, she said she gained practical knowledge of how a large-scale refinery functions beyond what any classroom could teach.

She credited colleagues Shafa'atu Sanda Salisu, Sepribo Nelson Bobmanuel, and Rebecca Adeyoju, along with the wider RFCC team, for making her transition into the role smoother and for continuing to shape her development as an engineer.

For Victoria, the recognition meant less than the knowledge and relationships she gained along the way.

"More than the award, I value the experience and the people I have had the opportunity to learn from and work with," she said.

She closed her LinkedIn post with a line that captured her sense of purpose as the refinery entered its new chapter in the public markets:

"While you can own a piece of the refinery, I'll keep working to make it work."

Reactions trail Dangote Refinery worker's award

Her post drew warm responses from professionals and followers who admired both her humility and her engineering achievement.

Success Morakinyo said:

"Congratulations on the well-deserved recognition! Turning hands-on refinery experience into real operational impact is something to be proud of. Wishing you even greater milestones in your engineering journey."

Winnie NNADI said:

"Very beautiful. Victoria Makanjuola. Process Engineering is a powerful profession. Ensuring raw materials are converted to desired useful products."

Jesugbogo Benjamin said:

"Well-done Victoria Makanjuola, An exceptional engineering. The sky is your starting point."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng