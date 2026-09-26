Qatar's Ministry of Interior published a list of 34 nationalities eligible for a free 90-day tourist visa with multiple entries

Only one African country made the cut, placing it in rare company alongside mostly European nations, as well as Malaysia and Turkey

The visa comes with specific conditions, including passport validity requirements and a mandatory return or onward ticket

Qatar has granted free 90-day tourist visa access to 34 countries worldwide, and only one African nation made the official list.

The Qatari Ministry of Interior published the eligible nationalities on its official portal, detailing the terms of the offer. Under the arrangement, qualifying passport holders can enter Qatar multiple times and remain in the country for up to 90 days per visit.

Qatar names 1 African country eligible for free 90-day tourist visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The visa is valid for 180 days from the date of issue, is not extendable, and comes at no cost to the applicant. The visa sticker is placed directly on the passport.

To qualify, travellers must hold a passport valid for at least six months and must present a confirmed onward or return ticket.

African country eligible for Qatar free 90-day tourist visa

Seychelles is the sole African nation included. The island nation joins a group made up almost entirely of European countries, alongside Malaysia and Turkey.

The full list of eligible countries covers Austria, Greece, Portugal, Croatia, Italy, Denmark, Lithuania, Switzerland, Malaysia, Germany, Poland, Bulgaria, Iceland, Slovakia, Liechtenstein, Sweden, France, Slovenia, Norway, Belgium, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Spain, Finland, Malta, the Bahamas, the Netherlands, Romania, Cyprus, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Turkey, and Seychelles.

What Qatar 90-day tourist visa mean for Africans

For the vast majority of African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt, Qatar's free tourist visa scheme remains out of reach.

Travellers from these nations must go through standard visa application procedures, which typically involve fees and additional documentation requirements.

Seychelles' inclusion on the list reflects the island nation's strong diplomatic and travel ties with Gulf states, a position it shares with few other African countries in similar visa-free or visa-on-arrival arrangements globally.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng