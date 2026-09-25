Peter Okoye shared a video on Instagram showing him receiving a leg massage after an intense run of performances

The singer clocked six shows across eight days, visibly worn out but insisting the grind was worth it

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, from sympathy to outright scepticism about his video

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye is feeling the physical toll of a packed performance schedule, and he made sure his followers knew about it.

On Friday, 27 September 2026, the singer posted a video on his Instagram page showing him seated while a man worked on his leg with a massage. The look on his face said it all; he was clearly hurting.

Reactions as Peter Okoye gets leg massage after six shows in eight days. Photo credit@peterokoye

Source: Instagram

Rather than suffer in silence, Okoye addressed the camera directly, acknowledging the discomfort while declaring that no reward ever comes without a cost.

He also took a moment to brag about the workload that landed him in that chair: six shows completed across eight days.

Peter Okoye on the grind

Peter Okoye gets leg massage after six shows in eight days. Photo credit@peterokoye

Source: Instagram

The former P-Square member has long positioned himself as one of Nigeria's hardest-working entertainers since striking out as a solo act.

Clocking that many shows in under two weeks is a serious undertaking for any performer, and the video made it clear the body was demanding its due.

The singer's words carried a familiar hustle-culture energy, part complaint, part boast, as he assured viewers he would pull through.

Here is the Instagram video of Peter Okoye after his shows:

Fans react to Peter Okoye's video

The comments section wasted no time heating up, with followers offering everything from comic relief to pointed criticism.

@lunapeacefulll wrote:

"Ori Idowu Okoye dey burst my brain "

@priscy_pink commented:

"Na that leg he take dey match his haters, abeg make una massage am well. The only man wen dey give ratel god BP"

@bodun_girl shared:

"Now imagine going through all these pains, And one manager all in the name of blood, taking highest percent of your earnings."

@mr_ferdi____ said:

"We don hear na. Na person be davido and Burna boy dem no dey disturb us."

@iam_lee001 reacted:

"Gaslighting yi noni, you wan make them pity you again?"

Peter Okoye testifies against brother in court

Legit.ng reported that singer Peter Okoye reportedly testified against his elder brother and former talent manager, Jude Okoye, in connection with an alleged N1.38 billion fraud case.

Jude had previously been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations relating to the case.

The development sparked reactions from fans and social media users, with many taking to the comment section to share their views on Peter’s decision to testify against his brother. The case has continued to attract public attention amid the ongoing legal proceedings.

Source: Legit.ng