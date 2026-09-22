Bae U has responded after Charly Boy disclosed that he helped connect him with former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the viral interview

Charly Boy described the interview as an example of what can happen when young creators are given opportunities

Bae U, clearly appreciative of the support, thanked Charly Boy for believing in him as the disclosure shed light on what happened behind the scenes.

Nigerian content creator Bae U has reacted after veteran entertainer Charly Boy shared the role he played in making his interview with former President Olusegun Obasanjo possible.

Bae U responds after Charly Boy discloses that he helped connect him with former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the viral interview. Photo: @isbae_u/@areafada/IG.

Source: Instagram

The former president appeared on Bae U’s Curiosity Made Me Ask, where the pair engaged in a series of humorous and unexpected exchanges.

The episode was released on September 19, 2026, and has continued to attract attention online.

Charly Boy speaks on his role

Reflecting on the interview, Charly Boy explained that the experience showed the importance of giving young people opportunities rather than simply offering them money.

He noted that Obasanjo, despite his age and experience, was willing to enter Bae U’s world and adapt to the unconventional style of the show.

Charly Boy described the moment as evidence of what can happen when different generations are willing to meet halfway.

But then came the revelation many viewers may not have known.

Charly Boy disclosed that he helped connect Bae U with the former president for the interview.

Bae U responds to Charly Boy

Reacting to Charly Boy’s post, Bae U expressed his appreciation in a brief but emotional message.

“Thanks for believing in me FADA,” he wrote.

Bae U thanks Charly Boy for believing in him. Photos: @isbae_U/IG.

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy addresses gay rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran entertainer Charly Boy addressed years of speculation about his sexuality, saying critics were free to say whatever they wanted about him.

The 74-year-old explained that embracing one's feminine side does not make a person less of a man, while criticising what he described as narrow-minded attitudes towards self-expression.

Charly Boy, known for his unconventional fashion and outspoken lifestyle, also reflected on how his appearance had attracted misunderstanding over the years, including from his late father.

Source: Legit.ng