The Anambra State Government publicly challenged Peter Obi over campaign promises he allegedly made while serving as governor

The state cited a 2006 letter from Obi's own Chief of Staff as evidence that workers went unpaid under his watch

Obi had pledged to quit the presidential race if proven he left Anambra in debt, the government recalled

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra State - The Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo-led Anambra State Government has called on the New Democratic Congress (NCD) presidential candidate, Peter Ob,i to withdraw from the 2027 contest, citing two unfulfilled pledges he made during and after his time as governor of the state.

The state government said the former Anambra state governor failed on both counts.

Anambra govt says Peter Obi left office with heavier salary arrears despite promising timely payment. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi/Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

The call came through a post published on the state's official X account @AnambraNewMedia on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, by its New Media Office, which asked directly: "When will Peter Obi quit presidential campaign?"

Peter Obi's alleged broken pledges

The government reminded the public that Obi had, at different points, made two firm commitments: first, that he would exit the presidential race if anyone could prove he left Anambra in debt; and second, that he would resign as governor if workers were not paid as and when due.

"He vowed to quit the presidential race if proven he left Anambra in debt. As governor, he vowed to resign if workers weren't paid on time. He broke both. He left office in 2014 with heavier arrears," the government's post read.

To back up its claim on the salary issue, the government attached a letter dated April 25, 2006, which it says was signed by Chuks Iloegbunam, who served as Obi's Chief of Staff at the time.

The letter, titled "GUBERNATORIAL PREROGATIVE," made a direct appeal to Obi to clear outstanding salary arrears owed to workers of the Anambra State Water Corporation.

Letter details salary crisis within weeks of Obi taking office

The letter revealed that the Water Corporation's monthly salary bill stood at about N15 million and that workers had not received pay since February of that year. Obi was sworn in on March 17, 2006, meaning the letter was written when he had been in office for roughly five weeks.

Iloegbunam wrote:

"Your Excellency, Water Corporation workers were last paid in February. Please rectify this anomaly so that you can forge ahead with the good work you are doing."

The letter also explicitly referenced Obi's own campaign manifesto, which contained a pledge that the governor would resign "if there is any case where workers are not paid as and when due."

In a follow-up post, the state government added: "Peter Obi's former Chief of Staff, Iloegbunam berated him."

APC urges Peter Obi to resign from 2027 race

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that APC presidential campaign spokesman Dele Alake challenged Obi's claim that he left Anambra State debt-free after eight years in office.

Anambra State Government disclosed that Obi's administration spent about $4.05 billion and contracted $123.77 million in external loans during his tenure.

A 2006 memo from Obi's own Chief of Staff revealed that Water Corporation workers went unpaid just two months into his governorship.

Source: Legit.ng