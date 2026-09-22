OPay at 8: Still Okay, Still Moving Nigeria Forward



Source: UGC

Eight years after commencing operations in Nigeria, OPay continues to build, innovate, and serve, using technology to make financial services simpler, more accessible, and more inclusive for Nigerians.

For some Nigerians, OPay is an app on their phone. For others, it is the money that arrived when they needed it, the electricity bill they paid just in time, the data they bought for school or work, or the payment that helped a business stay open for another day. For eight years, OPay has been part of these everyday moments that matter.

Since commencing operations in Nigeria in 2018, OPay has remained focused on one clear mission: using technology to make financial services more inclusive. Eight years later, that commitment remains as strong as ever.

It started with one transaction

Mrs Saliu Oluwabukola's OPay journey began in 2019. She had seen OPay on social media and decided to download the app. Curious about how it worked, she made her first transfer. “It entered,” she recalls.

She then transferred the money from her OPay account to her commercial bank account and was impressed by how quickly the transaction was completed. That first experience led to many more. From buying airtime and data to paying electricity bills, OPay gradually became part of her everyday life.

She remembers a time when electricity officials would arrive to disconnect service at her property for an unpaid bill. With OPay, she could quickly pay her bill, send the receipt and resolve the issue. What started as a simple transfer became something much bigger: convenience, confidence and trust.

“I trust OPay now with any amount,” she says. That is the kind of relationship OPay has built over the years: one transaction and one experience at a time.

From getting there to getting things done

For Dahiru Haruna from Ojo, OPay first became familiar to him around 2020, when he was serving as a corps member in Ondo State. He had heard about ORide and decided to try it when he travelled back to Lagos.

After completing his ride, the payment was deducted through OPay. His reaction captured something bigger than the transaction itself.

“Wow, we are progressing. Nigeria is moving with OPay.”

That moment reflects the changing face of financial services in Nigeria, from cash-dependent transactions to faster, simpler digital experiences that fit into everyday people's lives. Over the years, OPay has continued to expand beyond payments, providing Nigerians with access to transfers, airtime and data, bill payments, cards, savings and other digital financial services.

Being there when it matters

For Latifat Ajoke Muftau, OPay became more than a financial service at a moment when she needed help. One day, she tried to withdraw money from an ATM. She was debited but did not receive the cash. It was the only money she had.

Stranded and worried, a neighbour introduced her to OPay. She downloaded the app, registered with her phone number and was able to receive the money almost immediately after opening her account.

“Money just entered. I was like, ah. This is easy.” That experience changed how she managed her money.

What she initially used for data, airtime and transfers has grown into a wider financial relationship. Today, she uses OPay for subscriptions and other everyday needs. Her experience is a reminder of what financial inclusion can mean in real life: having another way to access and manage money when you need it most.

Watch the full experience on YouTube from early OPay customers:

Eight years of building with Nigeria

These stories are part of a much bigger journey. OPay's Nigerian journey began with the acquisition of a Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed Mobile Money Operator, Paycom, providing a foundation for its financial services operations in the country. Since then, OPay has continued to expand its capabilities and today also holds a National MFB licence.

Over the past eight years, OPay has continued to evolve with Nigerians' needs, expanding from digital payments and transfers to merchant services, cards, savings, security solutions and other financial services. The company has continued to invest in technology, customer support and security as more Nigerians embrace digital finance.

Beyond transactions, OPay is investing in people and communities. Its ₦1.2 billion, 10-year scholarship commitment is supporting young Nigerians with access to education. Its wider social impact programmes have also focused on youth development, women's empowerment, skills development and community support.

Still here, still building

Eight years is a significant milestone. It represents eight years of changing customer needs, evolving technology, new opportunities and new challenges. Through it all, OPay has continued to learn, improve and build. The journey from a payment app to a broader digital financial services platform reflects the changing needs of Nigerians and the growing role of technology in everyday life. But one thing has remained constant: the commitment to Nigeria.

Today, OPay continues to serve customers, support businesses, enable digital payments, and make financial services more accessible to people across the country. And the reason is simple, because behind every transaction is a person - a student buying data, a parent paying a bill, a trader receiving payment, a business owner serving a customer, a Nigerian simply trying to make life a little easier.

For eight years, OPay has been part of those moments, and many more are to come. Eight years on, OPay is still Okay.

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Source: Legit.ng