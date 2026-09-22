The UK government has published eligibility rules for parents seeking indefinite leave to remain through a family visa in 2026

Parents on the five-year route must meet financial and English language requirements, while the 10-year route carries no financial conditions

The route a parent qualifies for depends on their child's age, residency status, and living arrangements at the time of application

The UK government has set out the conditions under which parents holding a family visa can apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), with eligibility determined by one of three distinct routes tied to the child's circumstances and the parent's length of stay.

The full guidance, published on the UK government's official website, makes clear that a parent's child must be living in the UK and must either already be settled there as a British citizen or a person with ILR, or be applying for ILR at the same time as the parent.

The UK has listed three routes that eligible partners can use to qualify for permanent residence. Photo credit: Dirk Von Mallinckrodt, Jonathan Brady

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3 routes to UK's indefinite leave to remain as parent

The UK government outlines the following pathways:

1. The five-year route, which requires the parent to have lived continuously in the UK on a family visa as a parent for at least five years. Parents on this route must show they can financially support themselves and their dependants without relying on public funds, and they cannot count time spent on any other visa, including as a fiancé or proposed civil partner.

2. The 10-year route, which requires ten continuous years of residence in the UK. Unlike the five-year route, parents on this path face no financial requirements and may include time spent on other qualifying visas in their residency count.

3. The partner-first route, which applies where a parent also has a partner in the UK and is eligible for a partner visa. In that case, the parent cannot apply for ILR as a parent directly and must first secure a partner visa before applying for ILR when eligible under those terms.

UK ILR: Other key conditions parents must meet

Regardless of route, parents aged 18 to 64 must pass the Life in the UK Test and meet English language requirements at a minimum B1 level in speaking and listening, or hold a degree taught or researched in English.

A child's living arrangement also affects eligibility. If the child lives with the parent, the parent must hold either sole or shared parental responsibility. If the child lives with another parent or carer, access rights and shared responsibility are required, and the other parent or carer must be a British citizen or settled in the UK.

For parents on the 5-year route, the child must generally be under 18 at the time of application. Exceptions exist where the child was under 18 when the parent first received the family visa and the child has not yet begun living an independent life. Parents on the 10-year route face no such age restriction on the child.

Children under 18 can be added to a parent's ILR application on the five-year route, provided they hold permission to be in the UK as a dependant, will continue to live with and be supported by the parent, and are not married or living independently.

Children 18 and over may also be included if they had dependent status before turning 18 and have not yet started living independently, but they must separately pass the Life in the UK Test and meet the English language requirement. Parents on the 10-year route cannot include other children in their application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had published four conditions for foreigners seeking permanent residence after 10 years in Britain.

Conditions for parents to get UK PR through children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had released five conditions for parents to get permanent residence status through their children.

The guidance, published on the official UK government website, applies to parents whose children are either already settled in the UK as British citizens or holders of ILR, or are applying for ILR at the same time as the parent.

Regarding parental responsibility, if the child lives with the applicant, the parent must have either sole parental responsibility or shared responsibility where the child's other parent is a British citizen or settled in the UK.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng