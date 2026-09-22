UK Lists 31 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify For Frontier Worker Permit, No Fee Required
- The UK government announced which countries qualify for a Frontier Worker permit, which allows people to work in the UK while living abroad
- Citizens from all 27 EU member states are on the list, along with four additional European countries
- The UK confirmed that the permit comes with no application fee and does not attract the immigration health surcharge
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The United Kingdom has released the full list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for a Frontier Worker permit, a document designed for people who wish to work in the UK while continuing to live in another country.
According to the UK government, individuals need a Frontier Worker permit if they plan to take up work in the UK but maintain their place of residence elsewhere.
UK Frontier Worker permit
To qualify, all of the following conditions must apply: the applicant must be a national of the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein, and must live outside the UK.
The UK confirmed that all 27 EU member states are eligible, alongside four non-EU European nations. The full list of qualifying countries is as follows:
1. Austria
2. Belgium
3. Bulgaria
4. Croatia
5. Republic of Cyprus
6. Czechia
7. Denmark
8. Estonia
9. Finland
10. France
11. Germany
12. Greece
13. Hungary
14. Ireland
15. Italy
16. Latvia
17. Lithuania
18. Luxembourg
19. Malta
20. Netherlands
21. Poland
22. Portugal
23. Romania
24. Slovakia
25. Slovenia
26. Spain
27. Sweden
28. Switzerland
29. Norway
30. Iceland
31. Liechtenstein
No fee required to apply for the permit
One of the more notable aspects of the Frontier Worker permit is its cost.
The UK government confirmed that "there's no fee to apply for the permit, and you do not have to pay the immigration health surcharge," making it a cost-free route for eligible nationals seeking to work across the UK border while residing in their home countries.
UK names 82 countries eligible for ETA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK had published a list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can use an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter Britain instead of applying for a visa.
The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months, with Mauritius and Seychelles the only African countries on the list.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng