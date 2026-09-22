The UK government announced which countries qualify for a Frontier Worker permit, which allows people to work in the UK while living abroad

Citizens from all 27 EU member states are on the list, along with four additional European countries

The UK confirmed that the permit comes with no application fee and does not attract the immigration health surcharge

The United Kingdom has released the full list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for a Frontier Worker permit, a document designed for people who wish to work in the UK while continuing to live in another country.

According to the UK government, individuals need a Frontier Worker permit if they plan to take up work in the UK but maintain their place of residence elsewhere.

UK names of 31 countries whose citizens can get Frontier Worker permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool/Geography Photos

Source: Getty Images

UK Frontier Worker permit

To qualify, all of the following conditions must apply: the applicant must be a national of the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein, and must live outside the UK.

The UK confirmed that all 27 EU member states are eligible, alongside four non-EU European nations. The full list of qualifying countries is as follows:

1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Bulgaria

4. Croatia

5. Republic of Cyprus

6. Czechia

7. Denmark

8. Estonia

9. Finland

10. France

11. Germany

12. Greece

13. Hungary

14. Ireland

15. Italy

16. Latvia

17. Lithuania

18. Luxembourg

19. Malta

20. Netherlands

21. Poland

22. Portugal

23. Romania

24. Slovakia

25. Slovenia

26. Spain

27. Sweden

28. Switzerland

29. Norway

30. Iceland

31. Liechtenstein

No fee required to apply for the permit

One of the more notable aspects of the Frontier Worker permit is its cost.

The UK government confirmed that "there's no fee to apply for the permit, and you do not have to pay the immigration health surcharge," making it a cost-free route for eligible nationals seeking to work across the UK border while residing in their home countries.

UK names 82 countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK had published a list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can use an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter Britain instead of applying for a visa.

The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months, with Mauritius and Seychelles the only African countries on the list.

Source: Legit.ng