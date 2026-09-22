Who are Gal Gadot's parents? Meet Irit and Michael Gadot

Gal Gadot's parents are Irit Gadot (née Weiss) and Michael Gadot, two Israeli-born professionals who shaped their daughter into an athlete, a disciplined soldier, and eventually one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Her father Michael is an engineer, and her mother Irit is a physical education teacher. Gadot credits the household they built for giving her the work ethic and physicality that would define her career.

Gal Gadot at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Chad Salvador (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Gal Gadot's parents are Michael Gadot , an engineer, and Irit Gadot (née Weiss), a physical education teacher.

are , an engineer, and (née Weiss), a physical education teacher. Before Gal was born, her parents Hebraized their surname from "Greenstein" to "Gadot" ; her father is a sixth-generation Israel-born Jew.

to ; her father is a sixth-generation Israel-born Jew. Gal was born to Jewish parents of Ashkenazi descent; her mother's roots are Czech and Polish, while her father's are Austrian, Russian, and German.

descent; her mother's roots are Czech and Polish, while her father's are Austrian, Russian, and German. She has a younger sister named Dana .

. In 2025, Gadot became the first Israeli actress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Profile summary

Full name Gal Gadot-Varsano Date of birth 30 April 1985 Birthplace Petah Tikva, Israel Nationality Israeli Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Religion Jewish Father Michael Gadot (engineer) Mother Irit Gadot, née Weiss (physical education teacher) Sister Dana Gadot Spouse Jaron Varsano (m. 2008) Children Alma, Maya, Daniella, Ori Occupation Actress, model, producer Instagram @gal_gadot (more than 100M followers)

Where are Gal Gadot's parents from?

Both of Gal Gadot's parents were born in Israel, and they Hebraized their surname from "Greenstein" to "Gadot." Despite being Israeli-born, their family roots reach deep into Central and Eastern Europe.

Michael Gadot—father

Gadot's father was a sixth-generation native of the Land of Israel, and one of his ancestors was the first chemist at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. On both sides, the family descends from Jewish emigrants to Israel from Belarus, Lithuania, Russia, Poland, Austria, Slovakia, Germany, and Ukraine.

His profession as an engineer required discipline, logical thinking, and strong problem-solving skills, qualities he passed on to his children, encouraging education, responsibility, and careful decision-making from an early age.

Irit Gadot—mother

Irit worked as a physical education teacher with Israeli-born roots and Jewish heritage from Eastern Europe. Gal has credited her mother for inspiring her strong work ethic and love for physical activity.

As a former physical education teacher focused on health, fitness, and emotional strength, Irit raised her daughters with strong values of balance, confidence, and well-being. It is Irit whom Gal has publicly called her "personal Wonder Woman."

A Holocaust legacy

On her maternal side, Gal's grandparents were born in Europe during the 20th century. Her grandfather survived internment at the Auschwitz concentration camp during the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia, while her grandmother managed to escape the continent before the outbreak of World War II.

Is Gal Gadot mixed? Gal Gadot's ethnicity explained

Five facts about Gald Gadot. Photo: Axelle

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Gal Gadot was born to Jewish parents of Ashkenazi descent; her mother's roots are Czech and Polish, while her father's are Austrian, Russian, and German. She is not mixed in the multiracial sense. Gadot is fully of Ashkenazi Jewish heritage, a group of Jews whose ancestry traces back to mediaeval Central and Eastern Europe.

Is Gal Gadot from Palestine or Israel?

Gadot is Israeli. She was born on 30 April 1985 in Petah Tikva, Israel. She was later raised in the city of Rosh HaAyin. The "Palestine or Israel" debate arises because her father's lineage predates the modern state of Israel.

Her father was the sixth generation of the Land of Israel/Palestine region, a historical territory that became the State of Israel in 1948. Gadot herself identifies unequivocally as Israeli.

Gal Gadot's religion

Gadot was raised in the Jewish faith and has said that her faith and Israeli identity are very important to her. She has spoken about this publicly on multiple occasions.

I definitely have a strong sense of my Jewish and Israeli identity. I did my two-year military service; I was brought up in a very Jewish, Israeli family environment, so of course my heritage is very important to me.

Who is Gal Gadot's sister?

Gal has a younger sister, Dana. Dana Gadot grew up in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, and was born into the same Jewish Ashkenazi family. While Gal pursued global fame, Dana chose a quieter path. Dana studied psychology at the Interdisciplinary Centre Herzliya in Israel, the same institution where Gal studied law.

While Gal entered the world of global fame, Dana remained connected to her grounded upbringing, a difference that influenced Dana's decision to choose a private and balanced lifestyle.

Gal has expressed deep affection for Dana, describing her as "like a ray of sunshine" and expressing pride in her character and achievements.

How Gal Gadot's parents raised an athlete

Gadot described herself as having been very active as a child, playing several sports; she also studied dance for 12 years. Her mother's background in physical education was central to that upbringing.

Her childhood sporting life shaped her physically and mentally:

Gadot's high school major was biology, and she says she was successful at basketball due to her height.

In her formative years, she devoted twelve years to jazz and hip-hop dance. During that time, she also worked at a local Burger King and as a babysitter.

After high school, she won the Miss Israel pageant in 2004, then at age 20 served two years in the Israel Defence Forces as a combat fitness instructor.

That athletic foundation became her professional asset. Gadot said of her Fast & Furious casting:

I think the main reason was that [the director] Justin Lin really liked that I was in the military, and he wanted to use my knowledge of weapons.

How is Gal Gadot related to Vin Diesel?

Gadot and Vin Diesel are not related by blood. Their bond is entirely professional and deeply personal. Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot first met on the set of Fast & Furious in 2009 and have remained friends since then.

Diesel recalled how Gadot was by his side during some of the most important moments in his life, when his children were born.

Gal was there when my daughter was born… she was also part of my son being born and was just Aunty Gal to my kids.

Gal was the first one at my house to wipe my tears.

At Gadot's Walk of Fame ceremony in March 2025, Diesel called her "family." Gadot returned to the Fast & Furious franchise in Fast X (2023) after her character had been absent since Furious 7 (2015).

Latest news

Gal Gadot attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Runner" at Harmony Gold on August 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Gal Gadot has had a busy few months. She has picked up a major honour, released a new streaming thriller, and made headlines for her views on Wonder Woman and AI in Hollywood. Here's a look at what the actress has been up to lately.

Gal Gadot wins the 2026 Genesis Prize

Gadot was named the winner of the 2026 Genesis Prize, often called the "Jewish Nobel." The award comes with $1 million, which goes to a charity of the winner's choice.

Gadot was recognised for being "among the first global figures to condemn Hamas's barbaric attacks and defend Israel" after 7 October 2023.

On being named the 2026 laureate in November 2025, Gadot said:

I am a proud Jew and a proud Israeli. I love my country and dedicate this award to the organisations who will help Israel heal.

Stepping away from Wonder Woman

Gadot appears to be done with her role as DC hero Wonder Woman, having said in an interview that she has had no specific conversations with director James Gunn or DC Studios about returning. She did, however, send a gracious message to whoever takes on the role next:

This is such an incredible character that so many of us care about so much, so whoever it's going to be to portray her, I wish for her that she enjoys this amazing ride.

The Runner

In September 2026, Gadot starred in the Prime Video thriller The Runner, directed by Kevin Macdonald. She also appears in Bitcoin, Doug Liman's film that used AI to generate sets and lighting, a choice Gadot defended, saying: 'You're going to work with it or be out of the game.' Her lawyers spent roughly six months negotiating terms ensuring the AI could not alter the actors' performances.

Gal Gadot's net worth

Sources differ on the exact figure. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Gadot's net worth at $60 million, while Parade puts the figure at approximately $50 million as of 2026, and other outlets place it at $40 million, suggesting a likely range of $40–$60 million.

Her income streams include:

Acting fees (the Wonder Woman franchise, Red Notice , Heart of Stone , Snow White )

franchise, , , ) Her production company, Pilot Wave

Brand endorsements for Revlon, Gucci, Huawei, and Jaguar

FAQs

Where are Gal Gadot's parents from? Both Michael and Irit Gadot were born in Israel, though the family's Jewish roots trace back to Central and Eastern Europe, including Poland, Austria, Germany, and the Czech Republic. What does Gal Gadot's father do? Michael Gadot is an engineer. He encouraged discipline and education in both of his daughters from an early age. What does Gal Gadot's mother do? Irit Gadot (née Weiss) worked as a physical education teacher. Her focus on fitness and well-being strongly influenced Gal's athletic childhood. Is Gal Gadot mixed? No. Gadot is of Ashkenazi Jewish heritage — a fully European-Jewish background encompassing Polish, Austrian, German, and Czech ancestry. Is Gal Gadot from Palestine or Israel? Gadot is Israeli, born in Petah Tikva and raised in Rosh HaAyin. Her paternal lineage has lived in the region for six generations, predating the modern state of Israel. Who is Gal Gadot's sister? Dana Gadot is Gal's younger sister. Dana studied psychology at the Interdisciplinary Centre Herzliya in Israel and leads a private life away from the spotlight. How is Gal Gadot related to Vin Diesel? They are not related. They met on the set of Fast & Furious in 2009 and developed a close, family-like friendship that has lasted over 15 years. What religion is Gal Gadot? Gadot is Jewish. She has spoken openly about being raised in a "very Jewish, Israeli family environment" and considers her faith central to her identity.

We also highlighted facts about Natalie Portman’s parents, Avner Hershlag and Shelley Stevens. The article examines their backgrounds, careers, marriage, and influence on the actress’s life.

Portman’s parents met at Ohio State University before maintaining a long-distance relationship when Avner returned to Israel. Her family history also includes relatives who were killed during the Holocaust, adding a significant historical dimension to her background.

Source: Legit.ng