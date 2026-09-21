Alexx Ekubo's barber, Ola Clovis Abang, known as Clocutz, shared an emotional tribute to the late actor on Instagram on Monday, September 21, 2026

Clocutz revealed that Ekubo was one of the key people who encouraged him to dream beyond his barber chair and promised to connect him to influential figures

The barber disclosed that his Guinness World Records application has been approved, a dream he said he shared with Ekubo back in 2024

Alexx Ekubo's personal barber is feeling the weight of a milestone that the late actor will never get to celebrate with him.

Ola Clovis Abang, popularly known as Clocutz, poured his grief into a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, September 21, 2026, revealing that his Guinness World Records application had officially been approved.

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo's barber Clocutz gets World records approval, mourns actor who believed in him. Photo credit@clocutz/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The achievement, he said, is bittersweet because it was a dream he had confided in Ekubo as far back as 2024.

How Alexx Ekubo shaped Clocutz's vision

In the tribute, Clocutz described Ekubo as someone who did far more than sit in his barber's chair. According to the barber, the late actor consistently pushed him to think bigger, telling him he would one day travel the world just to cut people's hair and that his craft would earn him access to ministers, presidents, kings, and public figures.

Alexx Ekubo's barber Clocutz celebrates him with tribute. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Ekubo also promised to connect Clocutz to his own social circle. The barber recalled specifically asking to be linked to businessman E-money and Ekubo's close friend IK Ogbonna, to which Ekubo replied with characteristic humour: "this man, IK no carry hair oh, that man is bald for life, what do you want to barb on his head?"

The two laughed off the joke, and Ekubo continued to speak about the connections he planned to make happen in due time.

"You didn't just tell me to cut hair. You made me dream beyond the barber chair," Clocutz wrote. "You were one of the people who made me believe that I could get here."

The pain of a milestone shared alone

The approval of his Guinness World Records application, which should be cause for celebration, has instead reopened the wound of losing Ekubo. Clocutz admitted that he keeps catching himself wanting to send the actor a message before reality sets in.

"Alex, I wish you were here. I wish I could write you on Instagram and get a reply," he wrote, adding that he wished he could tell the actor: "Baba Alex, look! Your words came to pass."

Here is the Instagram post by the barber as he appreciated Alexx Ekubo:

Fans flooded the comments section with an outpouring of support and grief.

@beingxee.musa_ wrote:

"That's was Alexx, so helpful."

@asa_daniels1 commented:

"This literally broke me. You will break the record."

@bruny_ek shared:

"My heart broke again into a thousand pieces, U'll break that record!!! Please do this for him🥹🙏 We are solidly behind you! Chief Ikuku is very proud of u n smiling over you from heaven... Rest well My Legend."

@chef_hakeemwins wrote:

"I feel your pain bro, beyond craft to have someone that once believed in you and now his no more i pray may his soul continue to rest in the side of the lord and do your best to make him proud where ever he is now, God bless you."

@mr_okiks simply said:

"Death is so rude. Kai. IKUKU. It is well."

Blessing CEO drags critics over Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO had reacted to the criticism she received following her post about the death of Alexx Ekubo.

The controversial personality had joined others in mourning the sudden and untimely demise of the actor.

She fired back at her critics and explained why she is still standing despite the level of hate she has received online.

Source: Legit.ng