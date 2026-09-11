Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong pushed back against critics who take issue with his kissing scenes in films

The actor drew a comparison between his work and a gynaecologist's professional duties during a YouTube interview

His remarks sparked a wave of debate online, with fans split over whether his analogy truly holds up

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong has hit back at critics who question the kissing scenes he performs in films, challenging them with a pointed analogy during a recent interview.

Speaking in an interview with Tolu Afilaka published on YouTube on September 8, 2026, Effiong asked those who find his on-screen intimacy objectionable whether they would level the same criticism at a gynaecologist for doing his job.

Daniel Etim Effiong addresses criticism over kissing scenes in Nollywood films. Photo: etimeffiong

Source: Instagram

The actor said:

"Would you ask this same question to a gynaecologist? Do you know who a gynaecologist is? Of course, a guy is a doctor, a medical doctor that saves lives and works with women and looks at the female gen!t@ls every day," he said.

Acting is a profession, Daniel Etim Effiong argues

The actor's central argument was that an action cannot be judged good or evil simply by its outward appearance.

Referencing the Bible, Daniel Etim stressed that a person's inner condition is what truly determines the moral weight of any deed.

Daniel Etim went further to point out that even a handshake or a glance could carry malicious intent, making such acts potentially more harmful than a scripted kiss between co-stars.

"There's a condition of a man's heart that judges what he does, that qualifies what he does, that makes it good or evil. It's not what you see from the outside; it's what the man is, the condition of his heart," he stated.

Watch Daniel Etim-Effiong defend his kissing scenes in the video below:

Fans divided over Daniel Etim Effiong's remarks

The interview stirred considerable debate online, with reactions ranging from full support to polite pushback.

@robyekpo wrote:

"He's an actor, for God's sake!! Why don't you guys ask married American actors not to kiss in roles that require them to kiss 🙄"

@maitama_properties commented:

"Very interesting. Good question, let this put a full stop. Let our actors breathe pls."

@tosin_olarewaju said:

"He can compare the two cos both of them are jobs that require such. But gynecologist no Dey kiss sha, but I get what he's trying to get at."

@agbevem shared:

"He has a valid point though. I normally tell people, if you can't stomach your boyfriend or girlfriend kissing another person in a movie just don't allow her to be an actor. Or you better leave that relationship before you go nut."

@JahbreezFX offered a more measured take:

"The analogy only works halfway. A gynaecologist is performing a medical duty with consent and necessity. An actor is performing intimacy for entertainment and profit. One is healthcare, the other is a creative choice that producers keep repeating because it sells. The discomfort isn't about the kiss itself, it's about how often Nollywood treats it as the default way to show romance."

@maybatch300 added:

"A dr is trying to save a life acting is not it's make believe at best, why is it only kissing you act? Is Jackie Chan not an actor does he kiss up and down?"

Daniel Etim Effiong sparks debate as he defends kissing scenes in Nollywood films. Photo: etimeffiong

Source: Instagram

Etim Effiong shares worry about dating

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Daniel Etim-Effiong opened up about how he feels about dating in 2024, and he got his fans to share their thoughts about it.

The movie star also lent his voice to the plight of some single individuals who might be having tough times finding a good partner.

Some fans of the actor were open about their feelings, and they noted that the dating pool was a mess.

Source: Legit.ng