Late Nigerian influencer Tiny Igho's son publicly disputed the narrative surrounding his father's death in Thailand in March

He raised serious questions about what truly happened, pointing fingers at his father's partner over alleged missing inheritance

A cosmetic clinic in Bangkok faced an official investigation after reports linked Igho's death to a penile filler procedure

The son of late Nigerian socialite and content creator Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo has broken his silence over the circumstances surrounding his father's death, pushing back hard against the version of events that has circulated online.

Ubiribo, a London-based Nigerian influencer who was known as a close friend of music star Davido, died on 6 March 2025 in Thailand.

Late Tiny’s son speaks out on father’s death, raises fresh questions over what happened. Credit: @ego222

Source: Instagram

Reports later emerged that a cosmetic clinic in Bangkok was under investigation after his death was linked to a hyaluronic acid penile filler injection he had received less than a day before he passed.

According to inquest records from Westminster Coroner's Court obtained by PEOPLE, the post-mortem and toxicology examination determined that his death resulted from the hyaluronic acid injection and a pulmonary emboliism.

Tiny Igho's Son Rejects Narrative

His son, however, is not accepting that account. In a passionate statement, he said he believes his father was killed, and accused unnamed parties of pushing a false narrative designed to damage his reputation.

"My dad was k!lled in March. I say he was k!lled because they are trying to put out a narrative that he needed his peniis bigger but trust me, we are good in that department. That's not what happened — a peniis elongation doesn't cause you to have a missing eyeball and a giant gash on your forehead," he wrote.

He also accused his father's partner, whom he described as not being legally married to Ubiribo, of withholding information from the family in the aftermath of the death, which occurred in Thailand.

"His 'wife' whom he isn't legally married to, didn't provide clarity on anything that happened, and she just kept us in the dark. All my inheritance have been stolen by his wife, all his properties have gone to her," he said.

Despite the pain, he noted he was choosing to find strength in the situation. "I'm only smiling because if you don't laugh you will cry and I have done enough crying," he added.

Watch the viral Instagram clip as Tiny's son testifies:

Bangkok Clinic Under Investigation

Thai authorities moved to investigate the unnamed Bangkok clinic on 7 September, following reports of Ubiribo's death.

According to Thailand's Ministry of Public Health, Ubiribo had been receiving treatments at the facility since 2024 and had undergone five penile enlargement injections before his final visit on 5 March.

Clinic management said a doctor had advised Ubiribo to split his last treatment into two sessions, but he reportedly requested that the full injection be administered in a single session. Hours later, he complained of chest pain and collapsed. Medical personnel attempted CPR for 101 minutes before he was pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m. on 6 March.

The clinic maintained that Ubiribo had signed consent forms before each procedure and had never reported complications from any previous treatment.

Fans share observations over autopsy report of Davido's friend Igho Ubiribo who died after personal part procedure in Bangkok. Photo credit@ego222

Source: Instagram

Davido's incomplete structure at Eko Atlantic trends

Legit.ng previously reported that a Lekki street influencer shared a viral video of Davido’s investment at Eko Atlantic.

According to the man, the singer was on another level, noting that the land was not meant for a factory but for a residential mansion.

The music star had acquired an expanse of land at Eko Atlantic and revealed that he plans to build a 16-bedroom luxury home on it.

Source: Legit.ng