Nollywood actor Ayo Olaiya hit back at critics who labelled him promiscuous over a romantic scene in his movie Brother Jacob

The actor argued that Nigerians apply a double standard, condemning local films for content they freely enjoy in Hollywood productions

Fans took sides online, with some backing the actor while others insisted screen stars should model the moral values of Yoruba culture

Nollywood actor Ayo Olaiya has pushed back against online critics who have been attacking him for his role in the movie Brother Jacob, specifically targeting a romantic scene he performed in the film.

The actor made his frustration clear in a public statement, describing how exhausting it is to face criticism no matter what kind of role he takes on.

Nollywood actor Ayo Olaiya responds to criticism of his romantic scene. Credit: ayoolaiya

Source: Instagram

"I'm not happy. Stop calling me a promiscuous 'Ashewo Okunrin'. The romantic scene I acted in the movie 'Brother Jacob,' if it was in an American movie you were watching, you wouldn't condemn it," he said.

Ayo Olaiya Defends His Craft

Olaiya went further, pointing out that the criticism he receives is inconsistent and impossible to satisfy. He noted that emotional performances earn him complaints about overdoing it, action roles prompt people to suggest he should have joined the military, and now a romantic scene has drawn moral outrage.

"That's what acting is all about," he stressed, insisting that making a romantic scene feel real is simply the job of any committed performer.

The actor's comments sparked a debate online, with followers divided over whether his frustration is justified or whether he is missing the cultural point his critics are raising.

Fans React to Ayo Olaiya's Statement

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Twitter. Read them below:

@omofela004 sided with the actor, writing:

"My man voice out 😂😂😂😂, Nigerians ehn, Nothing you fit do to please them 😅, they'll still reason in another dimension 😂"

However, not everyone was sympathetic. @lollywater007 offered a sharply different take, arguing that Yoruba cultural values place a responsibility on screen actors:

"We are Yorùbás my brother, 'Omoluabi is our ethos' Our screen actors supposed to teach us morals which we've known them to be not this grorified contents he's doing and calling film jare. I know people might come for me, but who will like his sis/GF/wife to be that?"

The same user also suggested the outburst may have been a calculated move, adding:

"He's just capping bro, he's actually promoting the film."

Actor Ayo Olaiya accuses critics of his romantic of double standard. Credit: ayoolaiya

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele showed support for Kamo State's cinema movie amid criticism online.

The video Ayo Olaiya shared, reacting to criticism of his romantic scene is below:

What Ayo Olaiya said about Mohbad's dad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olaiya Ayo came forward to clear his name after many accused him of clout chasing with Mohbad's father.

Recall that a video of the late singer's father at a movie location in Ikorodu surfaced online and spurred reactions from fans.

The actor on whose movie set he was on the fateful day, has, however, explained what happened. According to him, they were shooting in an area close to Babe Mohbad's home when he drove by, stopped to say hello to them, and left afterwards.

Source: Legit.ng