"Stop Calling Me Promiscuous": Actor Ayo Olaiya Addresses Criticism of His Romantic Scene
- Nollywood actor Ayo Olaiya hit back at critics who labelled him promiscuous over a romantic scene in his movie Brother Jacob
- The actor argued that Nigerians apply a double standard, condemning local films for content they freely enjoy in Hollywood productions
- Fans took sides online, with some backing the actor while others insisted screen stars should model the moral values of Yoruba culture
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Nollywood actor Ayo Olaiya has pushed back against online critics who have been attacking him for his role in the movie Brother Jacob, specifically targeting a romantic scene he performed in the film.
The actor made his frustration clear in a public statement, describing how exhausting it is to face criticism no matter what kind of role he takes on.
"I'm not happy. Stop calling me a promiscuous 'Ashewo Okunrin'. The romantic scene I acted in the movie 'Brother Jacob,' if it was in an American movie you were watching, you wouldn't condemn it," he said.
Son of Davido’s friend Igho Ubiribo cites suspicion in father's death, points fingers, rejects viral claim
Ayo Olaiya Defends His Craft
Olaiya went further, pointing out that the criticism he receives is inconsistent and impossible to satisfy. He noted that emotional performances earn him complaints about overdoing it, action roles prompt people to suggest he should have joined the military, and now a romantic scene has drawn moral outrage.
"That's what acting is all about," he stressed, insisting that making a romantic scene feel real is simply the job of any committed performer.
The actor's comments sparked a debate online, with followers divided over whether his frustration is justified or whether he is missing the cultural point his critics are raising.
Fans React to Ayo Olaiya's Statement
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Twitter. Read them below:
@omofela004 sided with the actor, writing:
"My man voice out 😂😂😂😂, Nigerians ehn, Nothing you fit do to please them 😅, they'll still reason in another dimension 😂"
However, not everyone was sympathetic. @lollywater007 offered a sharply different take, arguing that Yoruba cultural values place a responsibility on screen actors:
"We are Yorùbás my brother, 'Omoluabi is our ethos' Our screen actors supposed to teach us morals which we've known them to be not this grorified contents he's doing and calling film jare. I know people might come for me, but who will like his sis/GF/wife to be that?"
The same user also suggested the outburst may have been a calculated move, adding:
"He's just capping bro, he's actually promoting the film."
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele showed support for Kamo State's cinema movie amid criticism online.
The video Ayo Olaiya shared, reacting to criticism of his romantic scene is below:
What Ayo Olaiya said about Mohbad's dad
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olaiya Ayo came forward to clear his name after many accused him of clout chasing with Mohbad's father.
Recall that a video of the late singer's father at a movie location in Ikorodu surfaced online and spurred reactions from fans.
The actor on whose movie set he was on the fateful day, has, however, explained what happened. According to him, they were shooting in an area close to Babe Mohbad's home when he drove by, stopped to say hello to them, and left afterwards.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng