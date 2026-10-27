Rita Daniels reportedly fired back at a viral rumour suggesting she and daughter Regina Daniels had fallen out over her marital challenges

Celebrity commentator Uche Maduagwu shared Rita's reaction on Instagram, questioning why the person behind the claims hid their identity

Fans have since weighed in on the controversy, with many rallying behind Regina Daniels

Rita Daniels has pushed back against a viral rumour claiming she and her daughter, actress and socialite Regina Daniels, are at loggerheads and that Regina had stopped seeking her mother's counsel on her marital issues.

Celebrity commentator Uche Maduagwu shared the development in an Instagram reel posted on Sunday, 25 October 2026, revealing that Rita had personally responded to the circulating video and dismissed it as fabricated.

Rita Daniels shares her take on the viral video of her alleged quarrel with her daughter. Photo credit@ritadaniels

Source: Instagram

According to Maduagwu, Rita described the clip as fake and raised a pointed question about the anonymous figure heard speaking in the background: why did the person choose not to show their face?

Rita Daniels questions the source

In the words relayed by Maduagwu, Rita argued that hiding one's identity while making damaging claims undermines the credibility of the entire allegation. The commentator quoted her as saying: "Why the person no show hin face?"

Maduagwu himself was visibly frustrated by what he described as fabricated content designed to harm Regina and her family.

Regina Daniels' fans defend her as her mother shared her take about the alleged video of their rift. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

He questioned the motive behind anyone who would "cook up stories" and push them onto social media without any evidence, adding: "Isn't that you could just wish bad on Regina and her family that you would go the extra mile to cook up falsehood?"

He also thanked Rita Daniels for consistently granting him access and responding to public controversies through him.

Watch the Instagram video of Uche Maduagwu relaying Rita Daniels' reaction to the viral rumour below:

Fans rally behind Regina Daniels

The post drew strong reactions from followers, many of whom expressed solidarity with the family.

@patience50837 wrote:

"Social media people will never see Regina Daniels downfall. That girl is strong and smarter than you all think. She loves her family beyond what you see on social media."

@i.a.m.f.e.m.b.e said:

"They won't comment on this one ooh. They only like negativity."

@obyuju2023 commented:

"If it's not true, may God punish that person that post these false information, but if it is true, please God comfort this family and let them sort out their problem by their self."

@omalicha_nwa23 wrote:

"Regina Daniels I cover you with the whole of the blood of JESUS No weapon formed or fashioned against you shall prosper Amen."

@juliequeenofbraunau reacted:

"Very very anyhow human being them."

Ned Nwoko's post amid Regina Daniels's health crisis

Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko sparked reactions online after sharing a cheerful Sports Day video featuring his sons with his estranged wife Regina Daniels on Sunday, October 11, 2026, amid reports that the actress is battling a health crisis.

In the video, the billionaire politician spent quality time with the boys and introduced badminton into their sporting activities. However, his post drew attention as he appeared not to mention Regina’s reported condition.

The video generated mixed reactions in the comments, with some social media users praising Ned for spending time with his children while others urged Regina Daniels to reconsider her decision and return to her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng