Tope Alabi’s Latest Move on Her Birthday Draws Attention Amid Toluwanisings’ Death Controversy
- Tope Alabi turned 56 on October 27 but skipped her usual public birthday celebrations this year
- The gospel star had been dealing with a legal battle after a Canada-based cleric linked her to Toluwanisings' death on social media
- A fan video from what appeared to be Alabi's living room surfaced online, showing birthday celebrations without a formal announcement from the singer
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Gospel music icon Tope Alabi marked her 56th birthday on October 27, 2026, with far less fanfare than fans have come to expect, as the lyrical evangelist stayed unusually quiet on social media amid a swirling controversy over the death of fellow gospel minister Toluwanisings.
The understated celebration stood in sharp contrast to previous years. On her 55th birthday, Alabi had shared a heartfelt message with followers, writing:
"Today, October 27th, I joyfully mark my 55th birthday! As I reflect on the journey of life, my heart overflows with gratitude to the Almighty God, the Giver of life, purpose, and grace."
Canada-based Pastor Tayo takes swift action after Tope Alabi’s 24-hour ultimatum over Toluwanisings’ death
She had also publicly invited fans to a celebration studio session in His honour.
This year, a fan-recorded video circulated online showing Alabi being serenaded in what appeared to be her living room.
The page oetstudios_tv captioned the post: "😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ TOPEALABI@56!!! ❤️"
Fans also took to other social media accounts to honour the music icon on her day.
The Toluwanisings death claims
The muted birthday comes after a bruising few weeks for the singer. Between October 20 and 24, 2026, a Canada-based cleric known on Facebook as Pastor Tayo Ministries published a string of posts accusing Alabi of murder, ritual killing, and involvement in the deaths of Toluwanisings and other gospel artists.
The posts also named Woli Agba, Dele Omo Woli, and Woli Arole in similar allegations. The claims attracted significant online attention, though many users questioned whether any evidence supported them.
Toluwanisings, whose full name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, died in the early hours of October 14, 2026, aged 41.
Tope Alabi gives Canada-based pastor 24-hour ultimatum as Toluwanisings’ death controversy takes new turn
His family announced his passing without disclosing a cause of death. Before the controversy erupted, Alabi had publicly mourned him, describing his death as a big shock and expressing faith that he had "joined the angels."
See the viral video on Tope Alabi's celebration:
Alabi's legal response
On October 23, 2026, Alabi's legal representatives at Oakmount Legal Practitioners published a formal public notice on her Instagram page, warning against the circulation of false or damaging statements about her on any platform.
The following day, her solicitors issued a cease-and-desist letter giving Pastor Tayo Kumuyi a 24-hour ultimatum to delete the defamatory posts, publish an unconditional retraction, and maintain a pinned public apology for 14 consecutive days.
Pastor Tayo Kumuyi has since removed the controversial posts from her Facebook page, though she had not issued the formal public apology demanded by Alabi's legal team as at the time of writing.
Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.
Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.
Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.