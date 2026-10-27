Tope Alabi turned 56 on October 27 but skipped her usual public birthday celebrations this year

The gospel star had been dealing with a legal battle after a Canada-based cleric linked her to Toluwanisings' death on social media

A fan video from what appeared to be Alabi's living room surfaced online, showing birthday celebrations without a formal announcement from the singer

Gospel music icon Tope Alabi marked her 56th birthday on October 27, 2026, with far less fanfare than fans have come to expect, as the lyrical evangelist stayed unusually quiet on social media amid a swirling controversy over the death of fellow gospel minister Toluwanisings.

Tope Alabi’s birthday action catches attention amid Toluwanisings’ death controversy. Credit: @topealabi, @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The understated celebration stood in sharp contrast to previous years. On her 55th birthday, Alabi had shared a heartfelt message with followers, writing:

"Today, October 27th, I joyfully mark my 55th birthday! As I reflect on the journey of life, my heart overflows with gratitude to the Almighty God, the Giver of life, purpose, and grace."

She had also publicly invited fans to a celebration studio session in His honour.

This year, a fan-recorded video circulated online showing Alabi being serenaded in what appeared to be her living room.

The page oetstudios_tv captioned the post: "😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ TOPEALABI@56!!! ❤️"

Fans also took to other social media accounts to honour the music icon on her day.

The Toluwanisings death claims

The muted birthday comes after a bruising few weeks for the singer. Between October 20 and 24, 2026, a Canada-based cleric known on Facebook as Pastor Tayo Ministries published a string of posts accusing Alabi of murder, ritual killing, and involvement in the deaths of Toluwanisings and other gospel artists.

The posts also named Woli Agba, Dele Omo Woli, and Woli Arole in similar allegations. The claims attracted significant online attention, though many users questioned whether any evidence supported them.

Toluwanisings, whose full name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, died in the early hours of October 14, 2026, aged 41.

His family announced his passing without disclosing a cause of death. Before the controversy erupted, Alabi had publicly mourned him, describing his death as a big shock and expressing faith that he had "joined the angels."

See the viral video on Tope Alabi's celebration:

Alabi's legal response

On October 23, 2026, Alabi's legal representatives at Oakmount Legal Practitioners published a formal public notice on her Instagram page, warning against the circulation of false or damaging statements about her on any platform.

The following day, her solicitors issued a cease-and-desist letter giving Pastor Tayo Kumuyi a 24-hour ultimatum to delete the defamatory posts, publish an unconditional retraction, and maintain a pinned public apology for 14 consecutive days.

Pastor Tayo Kumuyi has since removed the controversial posts from her Facebook page, though she had not issued the formal public apology demanded by Alabi's legal team as at the time of writing.

Tope Alabi responds to allegations linking her to the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings. Photo: tope_alabi_/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng