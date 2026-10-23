Nollywood actor Walter Anga paid tribute to the late Francis Duru on Instagram on Friday, October 23, 2026

Ranga shared a moving post featuring a flute sound that Duru first played during the filming of Sound of Love in February 2006

Fans flooded the comments section with emotional reactions, recalling their favourite memories of the late actor

Nollywood actor Walter Anga has paid an emotional tribute to his late colleague Francis Duru, who passed away after a brief illness, with his family confirming the sad news of his death.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, 23 October 2026, Ranga shared a post accompanied by a harmonica sound that carried deep personal meaning.

Walter Anga shares an iconic sound Francis Duru is known for as he mourns his passing. Photo credit@Walteranga/@franmcisduru

Source: Instagram

The movie star revealed that the sound in the background was originally played by Duru himself back in February 2006, during the production of the Nollywood film *Sound of Love*.

The post struck a personal chord, with Anga calling Duru his "good friend" and bidding him farewell in a heartfelt message. In his words:

Francis Duru continues to trend as tributes pour in from fans and his colleagues after his death. Photo credit@francisduru

Source: Instagram

"Rest In Peace my good friend. The first time you blew this sound with your flute was in February 2006, when we were filming the movie 'Sound of Love.' I will miss you my friend."

Here is Walter Ranga's Instagram post as he pays tribute to his friend:

Fans Remember Francis Duru

The tribute quickly drew an outpouring of grief from fans who flooded the comments with their own memories of the late actor. Many remembered him fondly for his iconic roles and the lasting impression he left on Nigerian cinema.

@sataclothing_ng wrote:

"I remember dis sound rest in peace"

@egondieze_ladyqueen commented:

"After having lost his son whom he dearly mourned. Farewell Sir. Rest in peace."

@ejirog shared:

"My favourite memories of him"

@kio_london said:

"So so heart breaking."

@eddie_nuel reacted:

"Yes yes, silasssssss….. rip my legend, my late mum really loved that movie"

@kelvchinonso wrote:

"May his gentle soul rest in peace Amen."

@shequeen_mendoza added:

"Both Ghana 🇬🇭 and Nigeria 🇳🇬 lost legends on 22nd October,2026. Kwame Dzokoto and Sir Francis. Both actors. RIP Great Men for your impact. You lived, loved and laughed"

Steven Echendu Dies Hours After Francis Duru’s Passing

Legit.ng earlier reported that a social media tribute revealed that Nollywood actor Steven Echendu passed away, shocking fans and colleagues.

Echendu's death came just hours after the industry also lost actor Francis Duru, deepening grief across Nollywood.

A fellow industry figure mourned Echendu alongside another media personality, Austinfair Nwaulu, who also died within the same week.

Source: Legit.ng