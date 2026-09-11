Senator Wasiu Eshilokun Sanni attended a prayer session organised by Odunfa Caucus for the late actor Taiwo Ogogo Hassan on Thursday, September 10, 2026

The senator made a generous donation to Ogogo's family and also made a promise to the Odunfa Caucus during the event

Fans on social media reacted to the senator's gesture after a video from the prayer session surfaced on X

Senator Wasiu Eshilokun Sanni showed up for the family of late Yoruba actor Taiwo Ogogo Hassan, donating N10 million at a prayer session held in the actor's honour on Thursday, 10 September 2026.

The prayer event was organised by Odunfa Caucus, a group Ogogo was part of before his death on 23 August 2026. The session was dedicated to the repose of his soul, drawing members and associates of the caucus together in tribute to the veteran entertainer.

Reactions as Senator Eshilokun donates N10 Million to late actor Taiwo Ogogo’s family at prayer session. Photo credit@ogogohassan.@eshilohunsanni

Source: Instagram

A video that circulated on X showed the senator actively participating in prayers for Ogogo. During his remarks, he described the late actor as an elder who had consistently lent his support to politicians throughout his lifetime.

Senator Eshilokun's Tribute to Ogogo

Beyond the prayers, Senator Eshilokun made a financial commitment to Ogogo's bereaved family, handing over N10 million on the spot. He also made a separate promise to the Odunfa Caucus, though the video did not fully detail the specifics of that pledge.

Fans pray for Ogog's soul days after demise. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

The gesture has since drawn attention online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the senator's display of generosity toward the late actor's family.

Here is the Instagram video of Senator Eshilokun speaking about Ogogo's family below:

What fans said online

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users below:

@he_isnotthatguy wrote:

"Do good so people go talk good about you "

@Chachamoly commented:

"I know those Alfa's will ask for their own money"

@yellowstooone added:

"Make we sha do good"

Salawa Abeni speaks about late Ogogo

Legit.ng reported that Waka queen Salawa Abeni joined family members, friends, and colleagues of the late Yoruba actor Ogogo to honour his memory at his eight-day Fidau prayer held on Monday, August 4, 2026.

Reflecting on the late actor’s life, the veteran singer disclosed that she met Ogogo only once, on the set of Yetunde Wunmi’s Yoruba film, Odun Mejo.

Despite their brief encounter, Abeni spoke warmly of the actor and used the occasion to offer prayers for his wife, children, and other loved ones he left behind, asking for strength and comfort for the bereaved family.

Source: Legit.ng