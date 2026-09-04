A video showing the finished grave of late actor Ogogo at his family home in Ilaro, Ogun State, surfaced online on Friday, September 4, 2026

The grave was built with black marble and white gravel stones, bearing an inscription that honours him as a father and grandfather

Fans who viewed the footage raised questions about the condition of the adjacent grave believed to belong to the actor's mother

A video showing the completed grave of late Nollywood actor Ogogo at his family home in Ilaro, Ogun State, has circulated on social media, drawing attention and mixed reactions from fans weeks after his passing.

Ogogo, whose full name is Alhaji Taiwo Ogogo, died on 23 August 2026 after a brief battle with cancer. He was buried in Ilaro, Ogun State, at his family residence.

Reactions as video of late actor Ogogo's completed grave in Ilaro surfaces online. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

The footage, which began making the rounds on Friday, 4 September 2026, offered a close look at the newly completed burial site.

The grave was constructed with black marble and adorned with white gravel stones. An inscription on the structure reads: "In evergreen memory of our beloved father and grandfather, Alhaji Taiwo Ogogo."

Fans continue praying for Ogogo after his death. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

A second grave catches viewers' attention

Beside the actor's grave lies another burial site, finished with white tiles and stone decoration. Many fans who watched the video observed that the second grave appeared to be in a noticeably different condition compared to the actor's own, and several commenters questioned why it had not received the same level of attention during the renovation.

The contrast between the two graves prompted a wave of online discussion, with a number of followers expressing the view that the adjacent burial site, which some believed belonged to Ogogo's mother, deserved similar care and renovation.

Here is the Instagram video of where Ogogo was laid to rest:

Fans pay tribute to Ogogo

Social media users took to the comments section to mourn the actor and share their thoughts. Here are some of the reactions:

@folakemi03 wrote:

"Can't they renovate his mother burial ground beside him pls"

@mandilax_ commented:

"May Allah be pleased with him and accept his good deeds.."

@ishowoabiodun said:

"May almighty Allah accept his return and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus"

@shola241 reacted:

"Aljanat Fridaus."

@abubakri1402 wrote:

"May Allah forgives his shortcomings"

Salawa Abeni speaks about late Ogogo

Legit.ng had reported that Waka queen Salawa Abeni joined family members, friends and colleagues of the late Yoruba actor Ogogo to honour his memory at his eight-day Fidau prayer held on Monday, August 4, 2026.

Reflecting on the late actor’s life, the veteran singer disclosed that she met Ogogo only once, on the set of Yetunde Wunmi’s Yoruba film, Odun Mejo.

Despite their brief encounter, Abeni spoke warmly of the actor and used the occasion to offer prayers for his wife, children and other loved ones he left behind, asking for strength and comfort for the bereaved family.

Source: Legit.ng