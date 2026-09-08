APC governorship candidate Senator Solomon Adeola visited Ogogo's family in Ilaro on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Adeola explained that he had already planned to appoint Ogogo as Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism with full cabinet rank

The senator pledged to personally organise and sponsor Ogogo's 40th-day prayer and support the family left behind

APC governorship hopeful Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has vowed to immortalise late Nollywood veteran Hassan Taiwo Ogogo if he wins the Ogun State governorship election in 2027.

The senator made this promise during a condolence visit to Ogogo's family in Ilaro, Ogun State, on Tuesday, September 9, 2026, just a day after returning to Nigeria from a brief trip abroad.

Senator Yayi Adeola speaks on his plans for late actor Ogogo if elected Ogun State governor. Photo: sen_adeolayayi/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

He described Ogogo as a "personal person" and a cultural ambassador whose death dealt a severe blow to the entertainment industry, Ogun State, and Nigeria at large.

Ogogo: Visa secured, trip that never was

Senator Yayi Adeola disclosed that concrete arrangements had been underway to fly the ailing actor to India for advanced medical treatment.

Visa applications had been processed and travel logistics put in place, but Ogogo's health deteriorated rapidly before the documents could be issued.

"Death was cruel for taking Ogogo away from Yewaland, Ogun State, and Nigeria as a whole. He was scheduled to be taken to India for advanced medical treatment. We had already processed the visa applications and made all necessary travel arrangements to fly him out of the country. However, before the visa could be issued, he became extremely weak and could no longer make the trip," Adeola said.

He also acknowledged the efforts of President Bola Tinubu, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, several state governors, and other prominent Nigerians who contributed to efforts aimed at preserving the actor's life.

Senator Yayi Adeola discusses major plans for late Nollywood veteran Ogogo if elected governor. Photo: sen_adeolayayi/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Ogogo's political role and cabinet promise

Beyond their personal bond, Senator Yayi Adeola explained that Ogogo had been a passionate foot soldier for his governorship ambition, founding a grassroots support group called "Governor's Boys" to mobilise support across Ogun State.

"I had already planned to appoint Ogogo as my Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism with full cabinet rank if I am eventually elected as the Governor of Ogun State. Ogogo was not just an icon affiliated with Ilaro, but an ambassador who elevated the image of the entire Ogun State and Nigeria through his craft," Adeola stated.

The senator added that he considers himself part of the Ogogo household going forward, promising to sponsor the actor's 40th-day prayer and provide continuous support to the bereaved family.

Watch APC's Senator Yayi Adeola shares plans to immortalise late Ogogo if elected Ogun governor below:

Ogogo’s October plans resurface after his death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of late Nollywood icon Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, discussing his plans to return to Canada in October 2026 went viral after his death and burial.

The footage, shared by actor Temidayo Enitan, showed Ogogo speaking warmly with actors Azeez Onifade and Enitan about attending a wedding and staging an elaborate performance.

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, and was buried the following day as Nollywood stars and fans mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng