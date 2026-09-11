Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing, renewed their wedding vows in an emotional outdoor ceremony marking five years of marriage

The Nollywood actor declared his love had grown deeper, while Blessing called him her husband, friend, and home in a moving vow

Fellow celebrities and fans flooded the comments with heartfelt congratulations after the video surfaced on Instagram

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing, have warmed hearts across social media after sharing footage of their wedding vow renewal ceremony, held to mark their fifth wedding anniversary.

The couple exchanged renewed vows at a special outdoor event in Lagos on Friday, 11 September 2026, with a waterfront garden setting and guests gathered under a tented reception area to witness the occasion.

Stan Nze and Blessing renew their wedding vows as they celebrate five years of marriage in Lagos. Photo credit@stannze

Source: Instagram

Stan led with a declaration that acknowledged how much both he and the union had evolved.

"I'm not just repeating the vows that I made five years ago; I'm making them with a deeper understanding," he said. "My sweetness has been five years of sweetness, joy, bliss, harmony. It's been five years of your endless love to me."

Blessing's vow moves guests to tears

Stan Nze and Blessing's emotional vow renewal in Lagos draws heartfelt congratulations from fans and celebrities. Photo credit@stannze

Source: Instagram

Blessing's words proved equally powerful. She told her husband:

"I vowed to you again: Bone of my bone, Flesh of my flesh. I never want to become so familiar with you that I stop discovering and honoring you. I will be by your side. In sickness. In hell. Oh, yes. You are my husband, my friend, my home, and one of the greatest evidences of God's kindness to me. I've always loved you. I love you even more now. And by the grace of God, I will keep choosing you all the days of my life."

The video, which alternates between colour and stylised black-and-white footage, resonated deeply with viewers and drew an outpouring of love from fans and fellow entertainers alike.

Here is the Instagram video of the couple renewing their vows below:

Celebrities and fans react to the Nzes' anniversary celebration

Prominent Nollywood figures were among the first to respond. @chizzyalichi wrote:

"Awww happy wedding anniversary my sweethearts."

@k8henshaw commented:

"Happy Wedding anniversary my people till forever in Jesus name."

@officialosas added:

"Happiest Wedding Anniversary my beautiful people!!!! God continue to bless your union."

@veekee_james gushed:

"So beautiful congratulations to the Nzes."

@mosesbliss prayed:

"From glory to glory in Jesus name. Amen."

@ifys.kitchen shared:

"My people. Love you both so much. I wish you many more years together."

@diaryofakitchenlover confessed:

"Oh God I cannot be tearing up on this early Friday morning in September of 2026."

Stan Eze, wife, mark 1st wedding anniversary

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Obasi, marked their first wedding anniversary a couple of years back.

To make it memorable, the two lovebirds took to social media to share lovely moments from their wedding.

Celebrating his wife on his social media timeline, Stan stated that marrying Blessing was the best decision he has ever made in life.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng