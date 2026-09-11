Sean “Diddy” Combs has secured a significant courtroom victory after a judge rejected an attempt to dismiss his $100 million defamation lawsuit

The judge ruled that the disputed allegations made by attorney Ariel Mitchell and her client Courtney Burgess carry specific meanings

Diddy’s latest legal development does not establish that the allegations were false or that Mitchell and Burgess defamed him

Sean “Diddy” Combs has recorded a significant legal victory in his ongoing $100 million defamation lawsuit against attorney Ariel Mitchell and her client, Courtney Burgess.

The latest development has given the embattled music mogul another legal battle to watch closely, as a judge refused to throw out the lawsuit and allowed the case to proceed.

The ruling, dated September 4, came after Mitchell asked the court to dismiss Combs’ claims against her, reports Yahoo News.

Diddy secured a significant courtroom victory after a judge rejected an attempt to dismiss his $100 million defamation lawsuit. Photos: Diddy.

Source: Instagram

Judge rejects key argument

According to the court’s order, the judge rejected the argument that the disputed statements amounted merely to opinions or rhetorical exaggeration.

Instead, the judge found that allegations that Combs sexually assaulted individuals and secretly recorded sexual encounters have “precise meanings that are readily understood.”

That distinction could prove important as the case moves forward.

However, the ruling does not mean Combs has already won the defamation case. It also does not establish that the allegations made against him were false.

For now, the judge has simply determined that the lawsuit has enough legal basis to continue.

The singer filed the lawsuit over statements made by Mitchell and Burgess, describing the allegations as “outlandish claims” and “baseless speculation.”

Burgess has claimed that he possesses videos allegedly showing Combs sexually assaulting celebrities and minors. Combs has denied the allegations.

The music mogul initially sought $50 million in damages but has since increased the amount he is seeking to $100 million.

And that is where the dispute becomes even more complicated.

Mitchell fires back

Mitchell has strongly rejected Combs’ lawsuit and accused him of trying to intimidate people who have spoken publicly about alleged misconduct.

“This is just a pathetic ploy to silence victims and people who stand up for victims,” Mitchell said in response to the lawsuit.

She also accused Combs of refusing to accept service in other lawsuits filed against him and vowed to countersue.

With the judge now allowing Combs’ defamation case to proceed, Mitchell and Burgess will have to continue defending themselves against the claims in court.

Another legal chapter for Diddy

The defamation case comes against the backdrop of Combs’ 2025 federal criminal trial.

He was convicted on two counts involving the transportation of individuals across state lines but was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy charges.

Combs remains incarcerated, with his projected release date recently moved to February 5, 2028.

For the music mogul, the latest ruling represents a favourable step in one courtroom battle, but it is far from the end of his wider legal saga.

The defamation case will now move forward, leaving the court to eventually determine whether the disputed statements were defamatory and whether Combs is entitled to damages.

Diddy’s latest legal development does not establish that the allegations were false. Photo: Diddy.

Source: Instagram

50 Cent reacts to ex-lover’s alleged tape with Diddy

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that American rapper 50 Cent reacted after an alleged leaked video involving Sean Diddy Combs and Daphne Joy trended online.

The G-Unit boss mocked Diddy before focusing on Daphne Joy, who is the mother of his son, Sire.

Source: Legit.ng