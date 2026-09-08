Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan explained why so many Nollywood producers are pivoting to YouTube over major global streaming platforms

Afolayan disclosed a key financial figure around YouTube viewership that has been driving the platform's appeal among local filmmakers

The actor and director also issued a sharp warning about what could happen to YouTube's popularity if forex conditions change

Kunle Afolayan has spoken candidly about one of the most talked-about shifts in Nollywood distribution, and his explanation comes down to one thing: the dollar.

The award-winning filmmaker and actor made these remarks during a conversation with former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun on the Nidacity podcast, published on YouTube on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Kunle Afolayan explains the growing shift of Nigerian filmmakers and Nollywood content to YouTube. Photo: kunleafo

Source: Instagram

The discussion centred on where Nigerian filmmakers are choosing to place their content and the economic thinking behind those decisions.

Kunle Afolayan was clear that YouTube does not compete with platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime in terms of earning potential.

Even so, he described it as the most accessible entry point for producers who lack the leverage or relationships to land deals with the major streaming services.

"YouTube can never give what Netflix and Prime would give you, but it is the most flexible. It is for everyone. It is like a starting point. If one doesn't have the strength to negotiate or access to the big players, then you fall back to YouTube," he said.

Kunle Afolayan says dollar exchange rate driving shift to YouTube

What makes YouTube particularly attractive right now, according to Kunle Afolayan, is the value of the naira against the dollar.

He pointed out that reaching 1 million views on the platform can generate around $10,000, a figure that translates to a considerable sum in local currency given current exchange rates.

That calculation, he argued, is precisely what is fuelling the migration of Nollywood content to YouTube.

Producers are chasing dollar-denominated ad revenue at a time when the naira's weakness makes even modest foreign earnings feel significant.

Kunle Afolayan discusses the rising popularity of YouTube among Nigerian filmmakers and Nollywood producers. Photo: kunleafo

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afolayan warns about YouTube's long-term appeal

However, Kunle Afolayan was careful not to frame this trend as a permanent shift in the industry.

The actor and filmmaker cautioned that the enthusiasm for YouTube is heavily tied to forex conditions and could evaporate quickly if those conditions changed.

"The reason filmmakers are rushing to YouTube is because of the dollar exchange rate. They celebrate 1 million views because it can bring in about $10,000. But if the dollar falls to N200, everyone will run away from YouTube," he added.

His comments arrive at a time when direct-to-YouTube releases have become increasingly common across Nollywood, with many producers bypassing traditional cinema and streaming routes entirely to tap into ad revenue and a broad online audience.

Watch Kunle Afolayan explain why Nigerian filmmakers are now migrating to YouTube in the video below:

Kunle Afolayan celebrates daughter's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ace Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan celebrated his daughter, Eyiyemi, as she turned 20.

The movie director took to Instagram on Thursday, September 11, 2025, to pen heartfelt words as she officially joined the 20s club.

Sharing warm photos with his daughter, Afolayan poured out prayers every parent would relate to.

Source: Legit.ng