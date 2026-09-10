Former senator Dino Melaye performed a new song at a political gathering in Abuja, targeting President Tinubu's fuel subsidy removal

The song, captured on video by AIT News, pledges that Atiku Abubakar will reverse the subsidy policy if he wins the 2027 presidential election

The video trended online and drew mixed reactions from Nigerians who questioned the opposition's campaign focus

Dino Melaye, a former Nigerian senator, performed an original song at a political rally in Abuja calling for the reversal of the fuel subsidy removal under President Bola Tinubu, with the performance referencing Atiku Abubakar as the candidate who will restore it in 2027.

The event, filmed indoors and broadcast by [AIT News], showed a stage backdrop featuring campaign posters of Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi, with journalists' microphones visible near the podium.

Former senator Dino Melaye sang about subsidy at an Abuja political gathering. Photo credit: Dino Melaye/@officialABAT/@atiku

Source: Twitter

Melaye's song and its message

In the song, Melaye repeatedly sang the phrase "it's coming back again," widely interpreted as a reference to the return of fuel subsidy under a future Atiku administration. The performance drew an energetic response from the crowd at the rally.

Atiku Abubakar was ratified as the presidential candidate of the ADC on May 29, 2026, for the 2027 general elections, having resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

Mixed reactions online

The video circulated widely on social media, generating debate about the opposition's campaign strategy and the appropriateness of the performance.

@waziri_adeniyi was critical of the opposition's approach, writing:

"You guys should go to your states and be working and putting structures of ballots protection in place AND not singing to the ears of the people… this is always my anger with you people, staying in Abuja and be singing and walking around while the grassroots that will deliver votes are not energize… abegggg"

@Edisonokojie1 questioned the substance of the campaign message:

"These ones are not campaigning with anything again. Just subsidy. They don't talk about how to fight corruption which is the major problem of this country."

@debo_rev raised a different concern, writing:

"You called yourself a Christian and yet you are blaspheming the sacredness of his song to play politics. Can you do this with any Muslim songs?"

Subsidy: Atiku slams Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar called on the Tinubu administration to account for a sharp discrepancy in its own figures on the government's cash-transfer programme, questioning how 15 million households recorded as beneficiaries in July 2026 had become "slightly over 10 million" by August.

The challenge was issued through a statement sighted by Legit.ng, signed by Phrank Shaibu, Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, on Thursday, August 27.

Source: Legit.ng