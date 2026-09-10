The US government has published the full list of countries whose nationals are eligible to apply for E-2 treaty investor visas

10 African countries appear on the US treaty list, including Cameroon, Liberia, and Senegal, with entry dates ranging from 1939 to 1994

Eligibility is tied to bilateral investment treaties, meaning nationals of countries not on the list cannot qualify for the E-2 visa category

The United States government has released the official list of countries whose nationals are eligible for E-2 treaty investor visas, covering over 80 nations across multiple continents.

The E-2 visa allows citizens of treaty countries to enter and work in the United States based on a substantial investment in a US business.

US lists countries whose citizens can apply for E-2 investor visas. Photo Credit: Aaron Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Eligibility depends entirely on whether a country has a qualifying bilateral investment or commerce treaty with the US.

African countries on the US E-2 treaty list

Ten African countries appear on the published list. They are:

1. Cameroon, with its treaty entering into force on April 6, 1989.

2. Congo (Brazzaville), with its treaty entering into force on August 13, 1994.

3. Congo (Kinshasa), with its treaty entering into force on July 28, 1989.

4. Egypt, with its treaty entering into force on June 27, 1992.

5. Ethiopia, qualifying for both E-1 and E-2 classifications, with its treaty entering into force on October 8, 1953.

6. Liberia, qualifying for both E-1 and E-2 classifications, with its treaty entering into force on November 21, 1939.

7. Morocco, with its treaty entering into force on May 29, 1991.

8. Senegal, with its treaty entering into force on October 25, 1990.

9. Togo, qualifying for both E-1 and E-2 classifications, with its treaty entering into force on February 5, 1967.

10. Tunisia, with its treaty entering into force on February 7, 1993.

Full list of other US E-2 treaty countries

Beyond Africa, the complete list includes countries from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East. Countries qualifying for E-2 status include:

1. Albania, entering into force on January 4, 1998.

2. Argentina, entering into force on December 20, 1854.

3. Armenia, entering into force on March 29, 1996.

4. Australia, entering into force on December 27, 1991.

5. Austria, entering into force on May 27, 1931.

6. Azerbaijan, entering into force on August 2, 2001.

7. Bahrain, entering into force on May 30, 2001.

8. Bangladesh, entering into force on July 25, 1989.

9. Belgium, entering into force on October 3, 1963.

10. Bolivia, entering into force on June 6, 2001.

11. Bosnia and Herzegovina, entering into force on November 15, 1982.

12. Bulgaria, entering into force on June 2, 1954.

13. Canada, entering into force on January 1, 1994.

14. Chile, entering into force on January 1, 2004.

15. China (Taiwan), entering into force on November 30, 1948.

16. Colombia, entering into force on June 10, 1948.

17. Costa Rica, entering into force on May 26, 1852.

18. Croatia, entering into force on November 15, 1982.

19. Czech Republic, entering into force on January 1, 1993.

20. Denmark, entering into force on December 10, 2008.

21. Ecuador, entering into force on May 11, 1997.

22. Estonia, entering into force on February 16, 1997.

23. Finland, entering into force on December 1, 1992.

24. France, entering into force on December 21, 1960.

25. Georgia, entering into force on August 17, 1997.

26. Germany, entering into force on July 14, 1956.

27. Grenada, entering into force on March 3, 1989.

28. Honduras, entering into force on July 19, 1928.

29. Ireland, entering into force on November 18, 1992.

30. Israel, entering into force on May 1, 2019.

31. Italy, entering into force on July 26, 1949.

32. Jamaica, entering into force on March 7, 1997.

33. Japan, entering into force on October 30, 1953.

34. Jordan, entering into force on December 17, 2001.

35. Kazakhstan, entering into force on January 12, 1994.

36. Korea (South), entering into force on November 7, 1957.

37. Kosovo, entering into force on November 15, 1882.

38. Kyrgyzstan, entering into force on January 12, 1994.

39. Latvia, entering into force on December 26, 1996.

40. Lithuania, entering into force on November 22, 2001.

41. Luxembourg, entering into force on March 28, 1963.

42. Macedonia, entering into force on November 15, 1982.

43. Mexico, entering into force on January 1, 1994.

44. Moldova, entering into force on November 25, 1994.

45. Mongolia, entering into force on January 1, 1997.

46. Montenegro, entering into force on November 15, 1882.

47. Netherlands, entering into force on December 5, 1957.

48. New Zealand, entering into force on June 10, 2019.

49. Norway, entering into force on January 18, 1928.

50. Oman, entering into force on June 11, 1960.

51. Pakistan, entering into force on February 12, 1961.

52. Panama, entering into force on May 30, 1991.

53. Paraguay, entering into force on March 7, 1860.

54. Philippines, entering into force on September 6, 1955.

55. Poland, entering into force on August 6, 1994.

56. Portugal, entering into force on March 15, 2024.

57. Romania, entering into force on January 15, 1994.

58. Serbia, entering into force on November 15, 1882.

59. Singapore, entering into force on January 1, 2004.

60. Slovak Republic, entering into force on January 1, 1993.

61. Slovenia, entering into force on November 15, 1982.

62. Spain, entering into force on April 14, 1903.

63. Sri Lanka, entering into force on May 1, 1993.

64. Suriname, entering into force on February 10, 1963.

65. Sweden, entering into force on February 20, 1992.

66. Switzerland, entering into force on November 8, 1855.

67. Thailand, entering into force on June 8, 1968.

68. Trinidad and Tobago, entering into force on December 26, 1996.

69. Tunisia, entering into force on February 7, 1993.

70. Turkey, entering into force on May 18, 1990.

71. Ukraine, entering into force on November 16, 1996.

72. United Kingdom, entering into force on July 3, 1815.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had named only one country whose citizens are eligible for its special E-3 work visa.

US: How many hours student visa holders can work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had shared how many hours foreigners on a student visa can work weekly in the country.

The rules, which apply in 2026, cover three core areas: the type of jobs students can take, the number of hours they are allowed to work, and the steps they must follow to obtain a Social Security number.

Under the guidelines, F-1 students may work at any qualifying on-campus job as long as that role does not displace a US citizen or lawful permanent resident (LPR).

Source: Legit.ng