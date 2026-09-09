Content creator Iyapupa called out Pete Edochie after the veteran actor bragged about being bigger than all other actors

Iyapupa challenged Edochie's status, questioning what makes his acting style stand out from his peers

The video sparked heated debate online, with fans divided over whether the criticism was fair or disrespectful to an elder

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has found himself at the centre of a fierce online debate after content creator and social commentator Ruth Odugemi, popularly known as Iyapupa, pushed back hard against his claim that he is bigger than every other actor in the industry.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, Iyapupa did not mince her words as she addressed the actor directly, dismissing the boast as untrue and calling on someone to speak plainly about what she sees as an overinflated reputation.

Reactions trail video as Pete Edochie is dragged by Iyapupa over claim he is bigger than all actors. Photo credit@peteedochie/@yemisolade/@iyapupaarewa

Source: Instagram

Iyapupa questions Edochie's acting range

The content creator argued that while Edochie commands respect as an elder statesman of Nollywood, his on-screen physicality does not justify the lofty ranking he claims for himself. She pointed out that his roles typically involve sitting down, using a hand fan, and falling onto a chair when shot in a scene, none of which, in her view, qualifies as remarkable acting.

"There's nothing special in your acting. Nothing, nothing is special for wetin you dey act," she said bluntly, adding that war films require jumping and handling guns, things she believes the actor does not do.

She also referenced legendary theatre practitioner Hubert Ogunde, suggesting that Edochie was not even the first to lay the foundations of Nigerian performance arts.

Fans support Pete Edochie after being dragged by content creator. Photo credit@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

"We get people wey don start acting before you," she noted, citing Ogunde by name.

Despite the sharp criticism, Iyapupa acknowledged that popularity does not always equal skill, likening Edochie's situation to that of the late comic actor Mr Ibu, whom she said she loved purely for the laughter he brought.

"Everybody get their own glory but you can't come and tell us say you are bigger than all the actors," she added.

She anticipated backlash in her comments section but stood by her stance, telling viewers she would always tell the truth regardless of how it lands.

Here is the Instagram video of Iyapupa speaking about Pete Edochie and his acting prowess:

Fan reactions to the viral video

The video divided social media users sharply:

@adakarl1 wrote:

"Lets see how much you move at 80...bye girl. Go do ur homework and come back before you talk about a 80yr old actor sitting down and fanning himself....goodluck if u ever make it to 80."

@msandygk commented:

"Madam bring your father into this comparison. That should be the conversation, not coming here to defend someone else father. Edochie said he is bigger and anyone of those people he is referring to should come out to defend themselves. But if they can't come out then it means Edochie knows what he said."

@iamphionaofficial simply stated:

"Papa Said what he said."

@itsjust_angeljah added:

"Olu Jacob best of all time."

Pete Edochie and Ooni of Ife's greetings

Legit.ng reported that an old video of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie greeting the Ooni of Ife resurfaced online on Monday, September 7, 2026, sparking fresh debate among Nigerians.

In the viral clip, Edochie was seen exchanging a warm handshake with the monarch before tapping his chest instead of bowing or prostrating.

The actor’s manner of greeting the Ooni quickly drew mixed reactions online, with social media users divided over royal protocol and the place of Igbo traditional customs when interacting with monarchs from other cultures.

Source: Legit.ng